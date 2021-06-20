I’d been wanting to go to church for a few weeks but hadn’t made it. I kept saying to myself that if I could get everyone up and dressed in time then we’d go, but if not, it was okay.
On Sunday I decided it was time to stop being lazy and go. I had been having the urge to go and I couldn’t quieten it anymore.
I woke Cory up 10 minutes before we had to leave and told him he needed to get up we were going to church.
We showed up 15 minutes late, coming in on two wheels, running Caison to the toddler room and looking frazzled trying to find a seat in the packed church.
I was mad.
I was frustrated.
And when Pastor Allen Bonnell started his sermon, I was closed off. I was thinking about everything that didn’t go my way in the last 24 hours, the last year, my lifetime. I spiral when things go wrong.
Near the end of his sermon, it was brief, but it was powerful. The words I needed to hear.
I need to forgive. Let the past be the past.
Show grace.
Forgive.
Forgive completely.
I need to be quick to forgive and stop bringing the past out of the closet when it’s convenient for me. On my bad days, when I’m stressed out, I still need to forgive.
Because God has forgiven me for my sins. Completely.
The tears welled up in my eyes and I choked back the lump that was in my throat.
It’s moments like those when you know God is acting. God knew what I needed to hear that day.
Cory heard what he needed to too. He heard that he needed to show graciousness and on our way home we stopped by the house with the unmowed yard. We had talked about it for weeks. I noticed the outside lights were always on and it didn’t seem like the car moved much. Honestly we were concerned someone had fallen on hard times and needed a helping hand.
Regardless of what the story was, Cory heard in that sermon that he needed to show some grace and act.
He knew too that it was “weird” we had went to church that day - of all days - and that sermon was given.
I’m clearly not someone who attends church every week or knows every word in the Bible. But I try be kind and live my life showing love and grace. I fail sometimes and regret when I do.
I hope we all try to show a little more grace in our lives. I know it's easier said than done, but sometimes we have to show a little grace to ourselves too.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
