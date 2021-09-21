Please, get the COVID-19 vaccine.
There, I said it.
I had a reader call me out on not saying what needed to be said in my column last week, and he was exactly right. I shied away again of stating what needed to be said: the COVID vaccine is the best defense against serious illness related to COVID.
Also after my column last week, I did hear from Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. who told me of his efforts to advocate for the vaccine and for COVID safe protocols, including utilizing his radio spot as a means to do this and having personal conversations with people to try to convince them to take the vaccine. He also mentioned that he had supported school board members in direct conversations to keep masks in school.
I admit, I don't know all that our leaders have done to advocate for the vaccine or COVID safe protocols, but if our community leaders, including myself, were being louder with our advocating, maybe, just maybe, we'd see more people getting the vaccine. We have to take on the pandemic as a community. We need to put politics aside and put aside the fact that it's uncomfortable to talk about because no one wants to be forced to take a vaccine — but we need to do it to save lives.
I have people in my own life who don't want to get the vaccine so I've heard the concerns in my personal conversations with them. In all honesty, I wasn't sure I would get the vaccine when it first became available. I felt that I was healthy, plus I had already had COVID prior to me being eligible for a vaccine. But ultimately I decided I didn't want to live in fear of the possibility of getting COVID again and getting seriously ill.
Many people are not getting the vaccine because they are fearful of the vaccine itself when in reality you should be scared of COVID. The U.S. has seen 672,738 people die from COVID. Serious reactions to the COVID vaccine are rare.
Ask yourself how many people do you personally know that has suffered from or died from COVID?
Then ask yourself how many people do you personally know that has died from the vaccine?
If you're nervous about getting the vaccine for whatever reason, please go talk to your doctor, but don't wait until it's too late. Please, get your vaccine.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-2464 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.