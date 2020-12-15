Emmylou Butler
April 1, 2020 - December 10, 2020
Emmylou Butler went on to the land full of treats and endless shoes to chew on Thursday morning.
She was the sweetest puppy her mama, Erin Butler, could ever ask for.
She went out doing one of her favorite things, barking at the cattle across the street, however this time she had ventured too far.
Emmylou loved to jump, go on hikes, chase after her little human on his tractor, pester the cats and run away with whatever object you wanted back from her.
She loved being close to people and everyone loved her too.
She won the award for cutest butt wiggle.
She lived too short a life for such a pretty puppy. Her mama had so many plans and wishes for her to really get to experience life. So many more hikes were planned, dog parks to visit, and sweaters to be forced to wear.
In her last day she had learned to jump into the back of the truck, much to her mama's pride.
Emmylou was laid to rest in the yard she loved to roam, where she can always be close to the family that loved her so much and where her mama can tell her, “goodnight, mama loves you baby girl” every night.
Pets are angels on earth. They have to be. Emmylou was always there to give me love when I needed it most.
On Thursday I guess God decided my sweet baby girl Emmylou had served her purpose and was ready for endless playtime.
I haven’t been able to figure out why I couldn't keep her longer yet, but I do know that she will forever be missed.
Emmylou was a source of argument for Cory and me honestly. I had told Cory the night before this happened that I would have her sleeping in my bed if it wasn’t for him.
He often mentioned that I would greet her before I acknowledged him when I got home and I spent more time with her than him.
This is all true.
She was a mama’s girl for sure. I wouldn’t let her go a day without thinking any different.
We got Emmylou when the pandemic started. We brought her home on May 1.
As the world crashed, changed and closed around us, I never really felt that stress everyone talked about. I was lucky and happy to be able to work from home most of the time which worked out perfectly with a new puppy.
I’m sure some of you caught a glimpse of us between June to August trying to walk around Corbin. I walked her for hours every day. It wasn't meant to take hours, but we went through many phases. At first she would do well, then get tired and lay down, and then she'd bite at my shoes and ankles. When she got a little older and did much better at walking, she insisted on walking between my legs. I tried to correct her, but usually I'd give in just to get to walk with her.
One walk on a particularly hot day ended in me carrying her for a mile back home...and she wasn’t tiny then. She had to have been at least 30 pounds.
Emmylou was there as Cory and I got engaged, as we bought a house, moved, got married and as I started working in London every day. I may not have handled all the stress too well but the Lord knows that Emmylou was my go-to calming agent. Anytime I needed a minute, I could just go find her and she’d instantly bring a smile to my face.
Emmylou was taken too soon from me, but she was my angel in so many times of need.
One of these days when I go to my forever home, she’ll come bounding down the walkway to greet me and I’m going to be ready to catch up with her and take her for our longest walk yet.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
