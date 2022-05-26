Tuesday night I set up my baby’s bassinet. I’m 20 weeks pregnant and excited to welcome my first baby in October.
I’ve been cleaning the carpet of the future nursery and throwing away the unnecessary things that have piled up in that room. As the room sits empty until baby decides to come into this world, I get to sit and dream of its future and all this baby will be able to experience.
But Tuesday night, as excited and happy as I am that I finally get to be Mommy, I sat and cried for those whose babies wouldn’t be in their beds that night.
Senseless. Horrific. Evil. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas that has left 19 children and two teachers dead is nothing less than a tragedy.
Those sweet innocent children, those open-ended futures, those dreams — all gone from an act of pure evil.
Action needs to be taken. Changes need to be made. We can all agree that.
But today I don’t want to take away from the fact that these lives were lost. Taken too soon, these children and teachers were not meant to leave us Tuesday.
We’ve experienced too many senseless acts of violence in this country that we have stopped grieving the lives gone and those changed forever. The children who were in that elementary school Tuesday will never be the same. The families will never be the same. The grief those people are experiencing will be something they live with forever.
And the rest of us need to take the time to grieve as well.
This isn’t “normal”. This isn’t “what the world has come to”. This is a tragedy that we should grieve and take time to live in so that we can grasp the enormity of the problem.
