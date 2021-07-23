The Olympics begin this week and I can't wait. There is something really exciting about getting to watch these elite athletes compete.
Most of the time I'm in awe of their dedication and many of them I'm surprised at their young age. I love listening to the broadcasters tell the stories of the athletes, all they have overcome, and all the time and effort they've put into it.
It motivates me to be more committed to my own healthy goals. It makes me think back to my childhood and how I wish I would've picked one sport to be great at and attempted (but probably failed) to be an Olympian in that sport. Some of these athletes started training in their sports when they were 9, 10 years old — maybe younger, I don't know, I'll have to update you when I watch this weekend. When I was that young, the Olympics was the furthest thing from my mind — I mean, my mind was more occupied by gel pens, bead buddies and my new dance routine I was going to create.
I'm excited to see what the delayed event will bring. Although it is most definitely 2021, the Olympics are still called the 2020 Olympics and are taking place in Tokyo as was planned last year before the COVID pandemic hit.
Some preliminary events have already started, but the opening ceremony is Friday. It's one of my favorite parts of the Olympics because you get to see the pride and excitement of the athletes on making it there.
I remember during the opening ceremony in 2002 at the Salt Lake City, Utah Olympic Games, then-President George W. Bush took a phone call from one of the U.S. athlete's family. I thought that was the coolest thing and I always thought if I got into a situation where I met the president, I'd have him talk to my parents on the phone, too.
The first Olympics I remember is the 1998 Winter Olympics. I was in second grade and I remember our school doing some special Olympic-themed activities. I feel like it was a whole school endeavor because my sister was on the "big kid" side of the school with the fourth graders while I was still on the "little kid" side. I think I remember seeing my sister during the rotation of going from class to class for our school Olympics. Our school Olympics consisted of coloring pictures and other non-intense activities, but you know, you have to start somewhere.
I don't remember watching the Olympics that year though, but I probably did. I usually catch glimpses when they are on and make sure to watch the events showcased in the primetime slots on TV. However, with the internet at our fingertips at all hours of the day, now I will be able to watch the events as they are happening and read about who won in events as they are occurring. I feel like this year I am more excited than ever to watch in every spare minute I can.
While my envy of the athletes' athletic abilities is a major motivator to watch the games, I also enjoy watching the Olympics for the larger picture. The fact that 206 countries are coming together for a peaceful event that people will watch worldwide and there are always some great stories everyone looks forward to seeing how they pan out.
This year there will be the continuing headline of the COVID pandemic effect as spectators will not be allowed at most events. Tokyo declared a state of emergency just two weeks before the Olympic Games as COVID cases started to rise and international visitors were banned from coming to the Olympics back in March. Positive COVID tests have already put in jeopardy some of the athletes chance on the global stage and some won't be competing.
There is also a call for social justice internationally that has already been seen at the preliminary events of the Olympics Games with women's soccer teams taking a knee before their games, while some stood with their arms interlocked. I am interested to see how many teams do this and how Americans react to this international call. The need for social justice isn't just a U.S. issue, it's an international issue and I hope we can see beyond political lines to realize this.
Simone Biles, 24, could become the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history.
Erriyon Knighton is just 17 (c'mon! that's so impressive) and is going to be a top competitor in men's track for Team USA.
There are new sports being introduced: skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and surfing. And baseball and softball are coming back after not being included in 13 years.
There are so many things to look forward to and to check out over the next two weeks. I hope the U.S. wins a lot of gold medals — or any medals — and I hope we come away with an Olympic win. Go Team USA!
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
