Saturday's Colonel Sanders Half Marathon was a dream come true for many in the community -- including me.
It was the first half marathon hosted in Corbin and I know a lot of hard work, care and effort went into the planning and execution of the race. All of those who had any part in the event should be proud -- it was so well done and I felt supported all along the way.
I ran/walked/hobbled my way through the 13.1-mile course. This was my fifth half marathon. I've also run one marathon and several 10k and 5k races over the last 10 years, so I'm not new to the race scene. However, none of those compared to this year.
As I've run my races, I have usually had some support with my parents and sister there to cheer me on or my sister has run multiple races with me as well. Some, since I live so far away from them now, have been done alone.
But throughout all my races, I always loved watching as a parent would run by their young kids and significant other. The excitement the kids would have on their faces was and is the most special thing to witness.
I would always think, as I ran by, how special that must be. For the kids to get to witness their parent who has worked so hard to be able to run that race and then actually complete that goal, I knew that had to be a great feeling.
You have a lot of time on runs to think. I would envision how one day I hoped I would find a man that would care enough to go to my race with me and sit on the sidelines with our kids just so that I could catch a glimpse of them as I ran by.
On Saturday, I got to actually experience it, as my husband Cory brought my stepson Caison to watch me finish the race. And I'm not lying when I say that even in typing this memory, I am still crying at how special that moment was for me. That was better than finishing the race itself.
Caison was so excited, holding a balloon that said "you're #1" and ready to join in the race too.
They met me at about the 12-mile point and I had really been hurting in that last mile.
Honestly, I had been hurting the whole time. I hadn't run in so long prior to Saturday that I had to dig my running shoes out from under Cory's golf bag from when he went golfing on Halloween. A solid two weeks of no running is not part of the training plan for a half marathon.
I had almost talked myself out of running and instead hunting on Saturday morning, but I knew I'd be disappointed in myself.
Seeing Caison and Cory made it all worth it, though.
You know, things never go the way we want them to. I didn't train like I wanted to for the race. I didn't get the sleep I wanted to the night before. I tried talking myself out of finishing the race the entire time. At mile three, after two hills, I was for sure I wasn't going to finish. I thought about calling Cory to come pick me up at Kroger since I figured it'd be an easy, quick exit.
The race felt much like life, it kept going and going and it was kicking my butt. I'm so sore now that it was more likely kicking me from all sides.
But I got to experience a dream of mine and it made it all worth it.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
