You learn a lot about your marriage when you’re on a boat with your spouse and the boat runs out of gas in the middle of the lake with spotty cellphone service.
You also learn what all you need on your boat that you don’t currently have.
That’s what happened when Cory and I decided to take a spur of the moment trip to the lake on his dad’s old fishing boat.
We took my stepson Caison also but he was not about it that day, so he went with Papaw and Mamaw to get pizza while they let us cruise around the lake.
I felt over prepared before we left, with a picnic lunch and plenty of drinks in the cooler to keep us full and hydrated. We had towels, sunscreen, a speaker, and life jackets, of course. And just in case worse came to worse, we had oars.
It was a great few hours, laughing at Cory’s boat driving skills, joking about how we were in the smallest boat out there, and just enjoying a few hours with no responsibilities. We needed that day — Cory works for the state transportation department and has been on night shifts doing road paving on the interstate for about a month. Our schedules are complete opposites and we don’t see each other much.
But Saturday he got up and was ready to spend a nice day on the lake with his family, and while it ended up being just us two, it was nice too.
…Until we decided to pass on by the boat ramp and take one quick final ride out to the end of one of the inlets.
It was on our way back to the boat ramp, not very far from the end of the inlet that the boat sputtered to a stop.
“Uh-oh. That sounds like a boat that just ran out of gas,” I observed.
As Cory tried to restart it and it wouldn’t, I did the logical thing of questioning him profusely why it appeared we were out of gas and mentioning that people probably keep an extra can of gas on their boat. That would’ve been good idea. Why didn’t he do that?
So we rowed our boat along the lake for about 15 minutes and barely made it anywhere.
As the sun was setting by this time, I was convinced we were going to be spending our night on the lake. That could’ve been fun, but we had no lights on the boat, which I worried about.
Thankfully, a boat started heading our way. I was overcome with relief.
“Should we wave or something to get them to stop,” I asked.
“If they want to help us, they’ll see our oars and stop,” Cory said.
They did not want to help us.
Again we started rowing and by this time my arms were already shaking because of how hard I was rowing. A few minutes later here comes another boat and I told Cory we had to wave them down. Again he said they will stop if they want to help.
See, Cory and I are very similar in that we don’t like asking people for help or making someone go out of their way for us. In times like needing a boat rescue, our personalities did not help us.
The second boat passed us, but turned back around, gave us a tow and dropped us off at the boat dock (which it was broken and it took us over an hour to get off the lake, but that’s another story). We were so thankful.
Cory and I are coming up on one year of marriage. Many of you have been there, done that long ago and some of you may have never been married and can also understand scenarios like this.
One thing I’ve learned since being married is my plans don’t matter any more. Things never go according to my plan, no matter how much preparing I’ve done.
It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s worse than my plan, sometimes it goes better. Cory has fun, gets excited about things and doesn’t automatically spiral to the worst case scenario like I do when a boat runs out of gas.
I think of before I was married, how many days and nights I would spend cleaning and doing things around the house. And now I have Cory encouraging me to “worry about it later, let’s go have fun.”
I read something on Facebook the other day where a grandma’s advice to a lady was to not turn down opportunities to go have fun — to put a tea towel over the dirty dishes and deal with it later.
I realize how blessed I am to have him to give me that push to pull out the tea towel. While on the other hand, sometimes I have to give the pull back down to reality for him.
I also have now learned that I need to remember to get a gas can for the boat next time.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
