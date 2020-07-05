“How wonderful it is, how pleasant, for God’s people to live together in unity”.

Not one of us is perfect. We are all faulty and loaded with limitations. God’s primary command is that we love one another, which means accepting and respecting each other AS IS – with all our humanness and failings.
Love is the greatest and most demanding directives from God. It encompasses all the commandments. Loving everyone is not human but god-like, divine. As God’s love is universal for sinner and saint, so to be God’s children destined for his kingdom, we are required to do the same.
“The entire divine order is fulfilled in a single decree: Love your neighbor as yourself”. (Galatians 5:14) “Love does no wrong to its neighbor. Therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law”. (Romans 13:8)
The present terrorizing marches of protesters in our streets reveals their immaturity — demanding perfection from America’s present and past leaders - like expecting a permanent residency in Disney World.
Disrespecting yet demanding respect; stealing and destroying yet not expecting such in return; imposing physical and monetary destruction yet safeguarding their own person and possessions; violating law and order yet expecting law and order for their freedom to march and protest; trampling a peaceful society and its peace officers yet expecting peace for their freedom of expression – so are the violent protesters-marchers in our streets!
Might not these rioters be the dregs of our society – unemployed, uneducated, parasitic recipients of public benefits, non-productive drones, hate mongers and godless; psychologically craving to hide their failed lives by blaming others – namely American leaders past and present?
America was founded and has prospered on the limitless love and commitment of the signers of the Declaration of Independence – which we celebrate this weekend – and on the 666,441 plus soldiers who have laid down their lives down through the years defending this country – which we reverently honor annually on Memorial Day; all evidence of selfless love. “No greater love has anyone than laying his life down for the sake of another”. (John 15:13)
It is hard for any of us to appreciate anything that is given to us; anything we have not earned or worked for. I enjoy cherry pie, yet since I have never made one, I am unable to fully appreciate it.
I have never laid in a foxhole dodging bullets nor have I ever had my legs blown off in battle; nor do I lie in a cemetery as a “killed-in-action” veteran. So, I am not able to fully appreciate the real price of the amenities of America. The
belligerent marchers in our streets demonstrate that they have little knowledge or appreciation of America’s wars to gain its peace and prosperity. They reveal their mindset – what can I get, not what can I give, to America.
Our USA is unappreciated and taken for granted by most of us. May we pray for God’s grace to recognize the immeasurable gifts of America and to patiently love those who march in protest of its ever-present human limitations.
“How wonderful it is, how pleasant, for God’s people to live together in unity”.
