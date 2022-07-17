I might have mentioned this before in previous columns, but during the summer and around Christmastime, I think it’s fun to host tournament brackets on my Facebook page.
I’ve done brackets for such topics as Best Christmas Movie, Best Country Music Song, Best Toy, Best Fast Food Restaurant, and several others.
I’ll try my best to set up the tournament, and then let all of my friends vote on who wins each matchup.
So if we were doing the Best Toy bracket, for example, you might have GI Joe vs. Barbie. My friends would then vote on which one of those should win the match and advance to the next round.
I’ve even hosted a couple of these for the newspaper, and it seemed like our Facebook followers had a fun time participating.
It’s always interesting to see who or what makes it to the championship match of the bracket, but the real fun is the daily voting, and seeing all of the discussion about why one thing is better than the other.
What I’ve noticed while hosting these brackets over the years, though, is that people’s preferences are often generational. People tend to prefer music, movies, and TV shows that were popular when they were at a younger age — whether that be something from the 1940s or 50s, or something from the 1980s or 90s.
Of course, some things are good enough to cross many generations, but you can definitely see that personal tastes are often based on how old you are.
This can be said about many of our interests beyond just these brackets, too.
Some people might prefer classic cars while others prefer new cars.
Some people might prefer to read a physical book while others prefer to read on a tablet.
Some people might prefer music on a vinyl record while others prefer the convenience of digital.
None of these preferences are wrong or right, just different depending on your tastes and perhaps your generation.
One thing that should absolutely be the same across all generations, however, is our love for Jesus Christ.
His love for us has been the same since the beginning of time, and thus ours should remain the same as well.
As the world grows and changes, we’ll hear more and more voices telling us things like, “You don’t need to attend church or have a relationship with God to go to Heaven. Just be a good person and don’t break any rules, and you’ll be just fine.”
With so much information at our fingertips now, it will be easier and easier for the truth to get lost.
So just like the way our parents’ generation had a relationship with God, and the way our grandparents’ generation had a relationship with God, and the way our great-grandparents’ generation had a relationship with God, we too have to have that same relationship with God.
It’s nice that we can connect with each other easier now. And it’s nice that we have the ability to watch a church service online or read a scripture on our phones. But we just have to make sure we truly have a relationship with the Lord, and not just a relationship with our modern day devices and conveniences.
Luke 1:50 says, “And his mercy is on them that fear him from generation to generation.”
While your choice in Best Toy may depend on your generation, even though it’s Ninja Turtles, and while your choice in Best Christmas Movie may depend on your generation, even though it’s Home Alone, the need to have Jesus in our hearts will always remain the same.
No matter how much this world will change and no matter how much different it looks now than it did 100 years ago, our relationship with God should always be our top priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.