As someone who has worked for a newspaper my entire adult life, I know that election night is always one of the busiest nights of the year. This past Tuesday’s election night was no different here in the newsroom.
We had reporter Nita at the courthouse getting the local results and learning about voter turnout. And our editor Erin was busy getting those results online as well as posting other stories such as the US Senate race and the Presidential race.
This isn’t unlike any of the other news agencies across the state and country. I’m sure most of them were in their offices after hours, just like we were, trying to follow the results and report them as soon as possible.
However, the busiest newsroom of the night might have been the Twitter newsroom where millions of people reported in with their thoughts about how dumb they think everyone is.
I made the mistake a couple of times just to check Twitter for any updates or scoop on how the Presidential race was going. And while I couldn’t immediately find any hard numbers, I did find enough bashing and insults to understand how certain states might be voting.
After Kentucky’s results were announced, everyone felt it was important to tell us we’re stupid. They reminded us that we didn’t know what was best for ourselves and that the whole state should just go up in flames.
Seriously, people really said that.
This was also the case for Florida and Texas where many people shared the same sentiments. A tweet that got several retweets suggested that if Florida or Texas ever suffered another hurricane that we should just completely ignore it and let them fend for themselves. The implication being that they voted the wrong way in an election and thus no longer deserve anyone’s care or concern.
So like I said, I didn’t see any actual numbers or projections on Twitter, but I could read between the lines enough to see how some of the races were going. And that was just the content I found fit enough to share here in this column. Much nastier and uglier things were posted but I’m not even going to give those comments the time of day.
If those types of insults make you angry, you’re definitely not alone. It’s certainly tempting to want to read that filth and then fire back with something even more scathing.
However -- and I know this will now sound crazy -- I still believe the majority of people are not really that evil inside. Most people would not want to see Kentucky and its people burned to the ground or Florida plunged to the bottom of the ocean.
So for many of us, I think the best solution is often just putting your phone down. When you turn it off, all of that negativity essentially disappears.
I know all of our problems won’t go away -- especially this year. But oftentimes I feel like there’s this alternate reality that only exists on social media. And if we want to avoid it or not let it consume our real lives, all we need to do is put our phone down.
Then we can go on living our lives the way I did growing up when we didn’t worry about what people shared online. Not to say that there hasn’t always been evil, but I definitely don’t remember there being so much negativity just 20 years ago.
Deep down though, I think if many of us saw a friend or neighbor in desperate need, we would lend a hand if we could. We wouldn’t be like the savage animals you see online and say, “Oh he voted for Candidate X so he’s getting what he deserves!”
This is all not to say I don’t think elections are important. I definitely believe they are. We need to be in constant prayer for our leaders and we need to pray for wisdom so we can pick who is best. But I don’t believe there should be this much hate if someone doesn’t vote the way you like.
If a race doesn’t go your way, just be in prayer for the next election and maybe there will be different results. One election or one candidate getting elected shouldn’t get you so worked up that you end relationships or say things you might forever regret.
Colossians 3:17 says, “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father, through him.”
Read that verse one more time. “Do EVERYTHING in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
If you find it necessary to spend all day on your phone, then at least watch what you say because you never know who is going to read it. But if you really want some peace, I would suggest putting your phone down once in a while and let God remind you of everything you’ve been blessed with. I think you’ll soon realize it’s not all as bad as Twitter makes it seem.
