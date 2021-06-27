Last week I had every intention of writing a column about it being my very first Father’s Day. I had written about the holiday in the past but mostly just to try and honor all of the wonderful fathers who have been in my life.
So I was really excited to finally get to write a column to celebrate my first Father’s Day as a dad myself. I was going to take a look back at the near one-year journey I’ve personally been on since my son Jaxson was born. I had it all planned out and hoped it would be really special.
However, I didn’t get around to writing a column at all.
During my first attempt to write it, my computer decided on its own that it would restart itself and do a massive update that took nearly all day. All the while, I was warned by the computer to not power it off while it was completing the process. So I adhered to the computer’s advice and didn’t try to speed up the process because I didn’t want to risk losing any files or pictures saved to my hard drive.
So I gave up on it for that day and told myself I’d try it again the next day.
But then, ironically enough, being a father is what kept me from writing about Father’s Day when I did try it again that next day.
My wife and I were up all night and into the middle of the morning before our baby boy decided he was ready to go to sleep. I knew I still had a column to write but I also knew I wouldn’t be able to get through the first paragraph considering how sleepy and how tired I was.
Thus, I determined it just wasn’t meant to be for me that week and I went off to bed.
Perhaps God just didn’t believe that particular column needed to be written. Or maybe he wanted our readers to focus on other columns and stories that were in the newspaper that day.
Whatever the case, it certainly felt like I was being told last week to just let it be and try again later.
But if I’m being perfectly honest, this experience turned out to be a great lesson for myself and to anyone who reads this.
Every now and then, God will do what it takes to tell you to not do something or to tell you to go about it a different way. Even if it’s something that we believe is well within our right or even seems to be something with good intentions.
This has always been something I’ve loved and appreciated about the pastors who have led my church. Sure, they do their best to plan a sermon for a given week. But they’ve never been so stubborn to understand that God might be telling them to go a different direction.
It could be a last-minute change they need to make that might throw them for a loop. Or it could be a message from God telling them to scrap it altogether and just let the Holy Spirit completely take over the service and congregation.
It’s certainly easy to get frustrated when it seems like everything in the world is keeping you from doing something. But if you just take a moment and listen to God, you might understand that he has some reason from keeping you from doing whatever it was you had planned. And to take it a step further, you might even learn that exact reason why God was blocking you from those plans.
Psalm 32:8 says, “I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way which thou shalt go: I will guide thee with mine eye.”
I ended up having a fantastic Father’s Day weekend for my first Father’s Day. I got to spend some quality time with family and even received a painting that Jaxson did for me (with a little help from Mommy).
I’ll get another chance to reflect on the past year in a couple of weeks when our baby boy celebrates his first birthday. So maybe you all can look forward to that, or perhaps God will have something else in mind. We shall see.
Happy belated Father’s Day!
