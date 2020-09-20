I know I’m not breaking any news here when I tell you that with newborn babies, they have to be fed around the clock. In the early stages, they need to be fed every few hours all through the day and all through the night.
Sometimes they’ll wake up on their own and cry to let you know they’re hungry. Other times you have to feel like you’re being cruel and wake them up from their peaceful slumber. Whatever the case may be, your daily routine as a parent absolutely has to revolve around your baby’s schedule.
Now that we’re over two months in with our new little one Jaxson, things are a little less crazy in terms of the baby’s schedule. But it certainly didn’t start out that way considering what his doctor told us during his first check-up.
Jaxson was born Wednesday, July 8th, we were released from the hospital that Saturday, July 11th, and then our first doctor visit was the following Monday, July 13th. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces. But at the doctor’s office, the scales showed he had lost weight and had dropped down below 7 pounds.
Out of concern, the doctor told us that Jaxson needed to be fed every two hours around the clock, and they wanted to see him back at the end of the week to see how his weight was doing.
At first I thought to myself, “Well we’ve been feeding him every three hours already. It shouldn’t be that hard switching to every two hours.” But boy was I wrong.
As far as sticking to the schedule ourselves, that wasn’t too difficult. Both Carmen and I were on leave from work and we had a lot of help from our parents. But getting Jaxson to adhere to that schedule was a completely different thing.
If you fed him at 10 a.m. for example, he would not be ready to eat by noon. Not only was his belly too full to eat that soon, but we’d spend most of that two-hour period working to get him to eat and to sleep. By the time we did all of that, it was already time for his next feeding.
So we did the best we could, just hoping that when we went back to the doctor for the follow-up that he showed signs of gaining weight. Thankfully, he was almost back up to his original birth weight, and the doctor was pleased with his progress and much less concerned about any type of unknown issue.
She even said that we could go back to feeding him every three hours or whenever he’s ready to eat -- whichever comes first.
It was certainly a relief that Jaxson put on some weight and also a relief we could go back to a slightly more relaxed schedule. Of course, it still wasn’t the easiest thing trying to get into a routine.
We often found it difficult to get in a nap when he slept during the day, leading to us being like zombies in the middle of the night when he would wake up. And you never really knew what you were going to get every three hours with the baby. He was sometimes extra fussy or sometimes extra sleepy.
Relatively speaking though, I think we’ve been pretty fortunate with his behaviors and habits so far. But we’ve already realized that there is no such thing as a routine when it comes to raising a baby. You never really know what you’ll be in for next and at any minute you have to drop what you’re doing to make sure he’s okay.
There’s really no such thing as a routine no matter where you are in life though.
I was chatting with our Editor Erin Cox recently about the new house she bought and how she’s about to get married soon. We both admitted we’d like to have a routine regarding household chores, exercise and work, but it was just about impossible because something was always coming up to wreck your schedule.
You find yourself believing that if you could just get through this week, then that next week things will be back to normal and you can get into a normal routine. But just as soon as the week ends, something else pops up for the week after.
What you soon discover is that when you need to get something done, you just have to go do it. You can’t wait for a convenient window of opportunity because that will likely never happen. You might even have to sacrifice something else or at the very least, postpone something else. Either way, it’s often the case that when something has to get done, you just have to go make it happen, whatever it takes.
This applies to our Christian walk just as well.
We’ve all been guilty of waiting for the right time to do what God has asked us. We’ll wait until we’re older before we go to church. Or we’ll wait until we have all of our bills paid off before we decide to tithe.
We tell ourselves that right now we just need to focus on our own lives and our own routines. It would be too much trouble and too much of an inconvenience to do what God is asking of us right now. Surely he would understand that, right?
Surely it makes perfect sense that we’ll go to church when we’re older and retired and have less on our plates. And surely it’s fine that we wait and tithe after we pay off our new truck and new boat. We can let others do all of that church stuff because right now we have to take care of ourselves.
That’s not how it works though. When God asks you to do something, you do it. He knows your situation better than you do, and if he brings you to it, he will bring you through it.
There’s no waiting until the right time because we are not guaranteed the right time. Something will always pop up to try and distract us, or worse, something tragic could happen and we lose our chance forever.
Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Whether you’re raising a baby or not, you’ll soon realize that there’s no such thing as a routine. Something will always pop up to keep you from doing the things you need or want to do. Furthermore, there’s no routine in our Christian lives ether, and thus we shouldn’t sit back and wait for the “right time” to do what the Lord wants us to do.
