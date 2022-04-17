When you’re the parent of an infant or tiny toddler, there are many things you do “for the baby” but deep down you’re really doing them just because you want to.
Even before Jaxson could crawl, we would occasionally put shoes on him. He didn’t need them to walk in but we knew they’d make for a cute picture or two.
Similarly, we try to dress him in cute clothes or shirts with our favorite sports teams and characters on them. He doesn’t know the difference in his various attires. All he knows is that he’s warmer when his clothes are on.
When Jaxson turned 1, we had a birthday party for him. But he doesn’t yet know what birthdays are. All he knew was that the event had food and people and a place to walk around in.
At Christmas, we took him to meet Santa Claus even though he has no idea who or what Santa Claus is. And if you saw the pictures, he definitely did not enjoy it.
Fast forward to this Easter — we of course have Easter plans for him.
On Saturday, our church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt. Then on Sunday we’ll have Easter Sunday services.
Aside from that, we will have an Easter basket for Jaxson. We’ve been picking up tiny toys for it the past month.
He still won’t understand what Easter means, but he will enjoy picking up Easter eggs, digging through the gifts in his basket, and seeing everyone at church on Sunday.
Last week, our associate pastor brought up the question, “Why did Jesus die on the cross for us?”
Simply put, his answer was, “Because he wanted to.”
And I think that pretty well sums it. Jesus died for us and our sins because he wanted to.
We have done so many things for Jaxson just because we want to. We know he doesn’t totally understand everything we do and why we do it. And we even understand he’s not old enough to really appreciate everything. But we do it all anyway because he’s our son and we love him.
None of us were there on that day when Jesus had nails hammered into him and a crown of thorns piercing his head. But God knew us even back then and knew all of us would need to be saved from our sins.
So while we couldn’t be there at that time to say “Thank you, Jesus” or to say “Sorry for this pain you’re putting yourself through,” we are here now and we can show our love and appreciation for him just by having a relationship with him.
That’s all our Lord ever wanted was to give us eternal life through salvation in him.
1 Peter 2:24 says, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”
I’ve always considered Easter and spring a time of revival. If you’re lost or if you just haven’t been making Jesus a priority, there’s no better time than right now to make a change.
Jesus died for our sins because he wanted to. Give your heart to him because you want to.
