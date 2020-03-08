I’m not sure if I’ve always been like this, but if I’m doing some work all by myself, then I need a little background noise.
For the past month, I’ve spent my mornings cleaning and organizing our spare bedroom that we plan on turning into a nursery. To help get me through, I’ve been listening to records on my new record player I got for Christmas. I’ll work for about 30 minutes, then the music will stop, and then I flip the record over and listen to the next side.
Other household chores like laundry and sweeping require more movement from room to room. When I’m doing those jobs, I’ll listen to something on my iPhone which I can place in my pocket. It could be more music from my digital collection, or it could be one of the several podcasts I listen to.
I subscribe to a variety of shows that produce new content daily, giving me an endless supply of new background noise for all of my random tasks.
Here in the newsroom, I also like to have a little music or chatter to help get me through my shifts.
Typically, during the first part of my work nights, there will be co-workers here who help keep the office from being totally silent. Whether it’s a little bit of conversation, or just the general sounds of people working, all of it helps get me started laying out the newspaper.
But since I work at night, the office usually gets pretty quiet halfway through my shift. Thus, I often turn back to my iPhone for music or podcasts. Thankfully during the winter and spring, I also have Kentucky Wildcat basketball games to listen to on the radio.
However, there are certain occasions when I do prefer complete silence. At the Times-Tribune in particular, I turn everything off when I’m reading stories and editing. I need to give those jobs my full attention, and any music or radio show can be very distracting. With everything quiet, it helps me comprehend the stories, catch any mistakes, and make sure I don’t make any typos when writing headlines — although I’m sure that still happens from time to time.
Also — and I know many others are guilty of this as well — I will turn down the radio if I’m driving and trying to find a new place. There’s something about the silence that helps you see road signs better when you need to make the next turn. It’s easier to concentrate on directions when you don’t have music and commercials coming at you from all four speakers.
It’s also important to get rid of as much background noise as possible when spending time with God. If you’re trying to pray while the TV is on or while you have music blasting, then you’re likely just wasting your time. You won’t be able to listen to what the Lord has to say and you’ll also be too distracted to share with him the things you need to share. You’ll be praying with one eye on God while the other is on ESPN.
Similarly, we need to eliminate distractions when we’re studying the Holy Bible. The TV should be turned off, but our phones also need to be put away. I’m guilty myself of being in the middle of a verse only to see my phone light up with a notification of some sort. Then I turn away from the Bible to see what’s happening on Facebook. Before long, I will have spent 30 minutes to an hour scrolling through my social networks when I should have been focused on the Bible and listening to God.
Matthew 6:6 says, “But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.”
Your quiet place could be in a closet or in a bedroom with the door shut and everything turned off. It could also be outside on your back porch. Wherever it is that lets you get away from it all for a few moments is where you need to be to spend time with God.
For most activities, I prefer to have a little bit of background noise, whether it’s music on my record player or chit chat on a podcast. But when something needs my undivided attention, that’s when I turn everything else off. We need to turn everything else off and put away everything else when we spend time with God, no matter if it’s in prayer or studying the Bible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.