About a month ago, a Facebook company whistleblower came forward to reveal some ugly truths about the social media company.
Her name is Frances Haugen, and she discussed in a “60 Minutes” interview how Facebook had been enticing anger and hate through their various algorithms.
She said that Facebook had the ability to show you thousands of pieces of information a day, but would focus on presenting the content aimed at ripping us apart.
The stories and posts that would receive the most negative reactions were what Facebook had been promoting. They know that we prefer to engage online with stories that make us angry. So selfishly, Facebook found a way to promote that content more, so that we would in turn spend more time on their platform.
Of course, Haugen was intending to let the cat out of the bag regarding the Facebook company, but I think she shined a light on the Facebook users as well.
Shame on Facebook for promoting such negativity, but also shame on us for preferring to be negative and hateful.
When something good happens, we choose to completely ignore it. But when something bad happens, we take the gloves off and let the other side really have it.
I’ve written about this issue before, though, and so I won’t go too deep into that aspect this week.
But I really thought this story was worth discussing in the month of November when we focus a lot on what we’re thankful for.
To Facebook’s credit, I will see posts my friends make when they talk about what they’re thankful for. But my challenge to everyone is to not just feel thankful but actually tell somehow how thankful you are for them.
If Facebook has made a living off of our negativity, let’s flip the script and use our words to show thankfulness, kindness and love.
When you see something good happen, don’t ignore it or take it for granted. Show your appreciation for it.
Don’t keep quiet until something happens that angers you. Let everyone know how thankful you are for them and even offer up a compliment or two. I don’t think I or anyone else has ever been offended by receiving a compliment no matter how big or how small.
1 Thessalonians 5:11 says, “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.”
There’s obviously plenty of negativity to go around. Facebook has built a billion-dollar company with it.
So let’s not add anymore to it and instead use our words to show our thanks, appreciation and God’s love.
