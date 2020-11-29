I know it may seem cliche to share what that you’re thankful for during Thanksgiving, but considering everything that has happened this year, I’ve learned to be thankful for all of the little things as well as the big things.
It might be easy to forget because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we had some pretty major flooding during the month of February. I remember driving through Williamsburg on the way to a birthday party and it felt like the whole town was underwater. Houses were submerged and the scoreboard sticking up was the only thing you could see at the Cumberlands football stadium.
So I’m very thankful my wife and I were spared any major damage, but I certainly hope and pray those families have been able to recover somewhat. It was certainly a joy to hear that the Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch was able to reopen after they lost almost everything.
Then the next month, the COVID-19 outbreak led to a lot of devastation for many people, one way or another.
Many people have gotten sick with it which is scary because it’s such a new virus we haven’t dealt with before. And over 250,000 Americans who contracted it have sadly passed away.
It’s also been devastating because it has led to businesses being forced to shut down in order to slow the spread of the disease. Many have been able to squeak by and survive while others have had to shut their doors permanently.
It certainly affected my wife’s job, and if you’re reading this column, you’ve probably witnessed how it has affected our newspaper this year.
But so far we’ve been fortunate enough to not have any health complications and we still have a roof over our heads.
Despite all of that, the biggest news for us this year came this past summer when our baby boy Jaxson was born. 2020 will be remembered for a lot of the bad, but we could never call it our worst year because it brought us our little bundle of joy.
However, his arrival certainly didn’t come without a few complications as you may remember reading about. He arrived two weeks early via c-section and then he failed his first audiology exam. All of that paired with the hospital restrictions due to the coronavirus made it a little bit stressful for us.
Thankfully, he and my wife seem to have gotten through all of that fine with no real lasting issues that we’re aware of.
Aside from all of the highs and lows of 2020, there’s a countless number of reasons I have to be thankful all of the time.
I have an amazing and beautiful wife who is absolutely my soulmate and has made our eight years of marriage as wonderful as they can be.
I have parents and stepparents who have done everything in their power to make sure I’ve been taken care of over all of these years.
I have a brother who has been my best friend and stepsisters who I’ve always considered to be just like real sisters.
I’ve got the best in-laws I could ask for who have taken me in as one of their own and have done so much to help my wife and I during a pinch.
I only have one surviving grandparent but all of them played a big part in raising me and did anything in the world they could for me.
I’ve also learned to appreciate everything else because there’s just so much I take for granted.
I was driving along the interstate one night a few weeks ago and noticed a few bags underneath an overpass. Then I just happened to look directly up from there to see what looked like a flashlight right underneath the bridge. My only assumption was that must’ve been someone hitchhiking and homeless, and the only shelter they could find for the evening was that overpass.
And then a couple of weekends ago, I saw our photos from the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and noticed that someone with an artificial leg had run in it.
Both of those sights really convicted me as I certainly take my warm home and my health for granted.
So for most of us, things could certainly be much worse than we might realize, and it’s for that that I try to remember to always be thankful.
Colossians 3:15-17 says, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”
No matter if your plans have changed or not, do take a little time this Thanksgiving to remember what the Lord has blessed you with. And have a happy and safe holiday weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.