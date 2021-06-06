The weekly TV series “60 Minutes” had a report a couple of weeks ago about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or what we more commonly refer to as UFOs (unidentified flying objects).
The Pentagon recently released videos of objects flying through the air that seemingly defied physics and logic. Footage was recorded off the coasts of California, Florida and Virginia, with each instance showing examples of different looking UFOs.
These flying objects were able to zip through the air while stopping on a dime to do twists and turns. Whatever they are seemed to have capabilities far more advanced than any jet or drone I’m aware of.
Adding to the intrigue was the military members you can hear in the background of these videos. You get their real-time reactions as they’re just in awe of watching the UFOs speed through the air and make their moves.
You can look up the 60 Minutes story on YouTube to see these videos for yourself although they’re pretty much all over the internet now.
With this footage being put out there for the general public to see, though, it obviously begs the question: Where did these things come from?
If you’re being skeptical, you might believe that this is secret technology that only a select few members of our military or government officials know about. But if they really don’t know what all of this is, then there are three different explanations that have been tossed around the most.
The first one is that there are tech geeks out there who have invented these flying objects in secret and on their own time.
The second explanation is that another world superpower like China has this technology at their disposal which means they could be far more advanced than our own military.
And lastly, there’s a tiny amount of speculation that these UFOs are, of course, from another planet.
I’m still not fully convinced that these objects aren’t just completely random items like weather balloons. But if they really are UFOs that have technology far more advanced than ours, then it certainly makes you wonder.
The thought of people outside of our own military being able to fly these things could certainly be scary. And the thought of aliens flying them is just plain crazy to me no matter which way you want to look at it.
However, when we really think about it, all of us could be considered aliens because we should not be of this world.
Colossians 3:2 says, “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.”
It’s very easy to get caught up in all of the things this world has to offer. With our faces buried into so many screens, we have influences from all directions.
So many forms of media give us a variety of role models -- from sports, to TV, to movies, to music, and everything in between. There are even celebrities today who are simply famous for being “social media influencers.”
Aside from all of that, there are so many gizmos and gadgets we can get our hands on that can easily become idols themselves if we aren’t careful. With websites like Amazon that can offer next-day deliveries, or even same-day deliveries depending on where you live, it’s a breeze to shop and spend money on things we want and really don’t need.
Don’t get me wrong, I certainly enjoy a lot of that stuff and I’m definitely a big fan of sports and movies and TV. We just have to know when to draw the line and not let all of that stuff be more important to us than our relationship with God.
Similar to the situation involving “exvangelicals” that I discussed last week, we have to be careful who we follow and what we side with. It’s very easy to let the devil show us what he thinks is best for us -- or really what’s the worst for us. So it’s important to remain steadfast in our faith and to constantly pray and spend time with the Lord.
The more time we spend with God and the more time we spend studying the Bible, the less we will care about what this world has to offer and the more we’ll understand where I hearts need to lie.
