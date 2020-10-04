I’ve always called October through December the slippery slope of the year. There is so much going on and so much planning for the big three holidays that it all moves really fast. New Year’s Eve gets here in the blink of an eye.
And while each of the big three holidays coming up are special and unique in their own way, they often get lumped together as one big holiday season. The fall festivities of October tend to blend right in with the Thanksgiving traditions of November. And the Christmas fun of December often gets started well before Turkey Day even arrives.
This has been the case so much in recent years that some people jokingly call these three months “Hallothanksmas,” combining Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas into one word.
My wife and I try to do our best to take one holiday at a time, but like many others, we often get caught up in Hallothanksmas ourselves.
With our immediate family members literally spread out all across the United States, it has been hard not to plan for everything months in advance. So we’re often thinking about Christmas before Hallothanksmas can even got started.
As part of that planning, we might also go ahead and decorate for the holidays earlier than some people would if we find ourselves with a free weekend. It’s not really the case that we just can’t wait to celebrate but more so the fact that we just don’t know if we’ll have the chance later on.
This year in particular, we’ve already started planning for Hallothanksmas as it will be the first holiday season we will get to spend with our baby Jaxson.
We don’t know if we’ll get to celebrate Halloween this year due to the pandemic, but we already have his costume ready to go. Carmen has also been looking at crafts to make to help us remember the baby’s first Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas, we actually already have a couple of gifts purchased. That’s especially early for us as we’re typically scrambling trying to figure out what to get for everyone.
As I mention all of this, I already see that I’m forgetting about Thanksgiving which many people are guilty of during Hallothanksmas. It often just gets celebrated for one day of food and football, and then we quickly get back to planning for December 25th.
At the end of the year, we tend to look back at the past few months and wonder where that time went. The three big holidays go by in a blur as we speed through them with our planning, decorating, shopping and preparing.
When we think about it though, that’s really how our lives are all year long.
We live in an age of fast computers, fast internet, fast food and fast transportation. And as we speak, these things are only getting faster.
All of this has led to us assuming we need to do everything fast. We feel like we need to get our jobs done at faster speeds and in greater volumes.
However, this is not necessarily what the Bible wants us to assume.
When we look at creation and when we look at our own spiritual growth, we see a God who is not always in a hurry. We see a God whose patience can infuriate us when we let the flesh think for us. But if we look carefully, we see that the most important things in life take a long time to grow and mature. They can’t and shouldn’t be rushed.
Psalm 37: 7-9 says, “Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth.”
As we kick off Hallothanksmas this week, we might find ourselves speeding through these next few months, blurring all of the holidays together and wondering where the time went. But for the rest of the year and beyond, it’s important that we learn to slow down, have a little patience, and receive God’s marvelous grace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.