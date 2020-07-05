I’ve not really had the chance to share all of this with you all, but I have a few big announcements I wanted to mention to start things off this week.
First, we finally decided on a name for our baby boy, and it is Jaxson Robert Hall! Jaxson is a name both my wife and I really liked, and Robert is a name that has been in the family for a couple of generations. It was my grandfather’s first name and it is actually my first name as well (I go by my middle name Bradley).
Second, we will be putting that name to use really soon because baby Jaxson is set to arrive this Wednesday, July 8! He was originally due a couple of weeks later on July 21, but since he’s already well over seven pounds, the doctors felt it best for Carmen to go ahead and be induced.
It’s a quick turnaround considering our baby shower was just last weekend, but Jaxson just didn’t want to wait any longer to say hello to the world.
So because of that big news, I will be stepping away for about a month as we get used to whatever schedule Jaxson is going to put us on this summer and fall. Of course I’m a little bit nervous about everything but mostly excited to get to meet the little guy.
But before I take off, I just wanted to dedicate the rest of this column to my amazing wife and to our precious little blessing that God is giving us.
I have been so proud of the way Carmen has handled these past nine months. Carrying a baby around for nearly 40 weeks is tough enough as it is, but I’m sure it’s been especially taxing when you consider everything this year has thrown at us. However, Carmen has taken all of it in stride and handled it with grace just like she does with everything else. She would’ve had every right to complain -- I know I probably would have. But she’s never let it get the best of her and has continued working hard to prepare for our little one’s arrival.
She is without a doubt going to be the best mother that little Jaxson could ever hope for. I know she’s excited to get to be a mom, and I’m excited for her to have this wonderful opportunity. Being a mother is nothing she will take lightly, and I know she’s ready to do whatever she needs to do to make sure our little boy is happy and safe.
To Jaxson, I want you to know that your mother and I will do everything in our power to be the best parents we can be. We’ve already been praying for you, and we will continue praying for you with each passing day. Wherever your journey takes you in this life, we want you to know that we’ll be loving you and supporting you every step of the way.
Lots of happy milestones lie ahead, and we’re looking forward to celebrating all of them with you.
Your first birthday, your first day of school -- we’ll be crying because you’re growing up too fast, of course, but deep down we’ll be thankful for those blessings.
There will be tough times too, but just remember that’s part of life. As long as we continue to put God first, we will get through them together as a family.
But for right now, your mother and I are just really excited to get to meet you. I’m tearing up right now just thinking about how special it will be when we get to see you and hold you for the very first time. We also can’t wait to introduce you to all of your grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who are also going to love you so much and spoil you to death.
1 Samuel 1:27 says, “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”
Starting right now, I want to rededicate myself to serving God and to being the most supportive husband I can be to my beautiful wife. I also want to dedicate myself to being the father that Jaxson is going to need. I know it won’t always be easy, but I will forever strive to do what is right and to set an example for my son.
For anyone who prays, my wife and I certainly request your prayers as we get set to begin this new adventure. We will do all we can to be the best parents but we know we certainly can’t do it without the Lord guiding us.
I look forward to sharing little Jaxson with you all when I return next month. I pray that you all have a nice July and that everything in this crazy world will start to turn around.
Thank you all very much as always for reading and we will talk again real soon!
