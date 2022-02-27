When you walk through the front door of my house, there’s no denying a little one lives there.
If Jaxson doesn’t greet you himself in some way, then all of his toys will certainly give it away.
You might even think for a second you’re in a small daycare with all of his wagons, blocks, books, puzzles and stuffed animals lining the walls and floor.
Thanks to all of his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and of course my wife and I, he always has what he needs -- and yes, a whole lot of toys.
Recently, Jaxson has had a lot of fun playing around with toy cars and trucks.
He likes to run down the hallway while we roll a car after him. Some of his cars light up and make sounds, so he particularly likes running around with those.
He also discovered that some of his racecars can be turned upside-down and spun like a spinning top. So he’ll pick one up and bring it to us which means he wants us to spin it around so he can watch it.
He also has two different types of racetracks that he can watch cars speed through.
There is a tall “Little People” set that lets you place cars at the very top. You then pull a lever to release them, and can watch them speed down the track, while going around and around.
The other is one of the “Magic Tracks” that you may have seen on TV, or in the “As Seen on TV” section of your local department store.
It comes with 200 little track pieces that can be put together and shaped however you like. It also has a battery powered car that you can watch drive through the track you just built.
What is interesting though is that you can buy additional sets of Magic Tracks, and those can also be connected to your original set.
So if you really wanted to, you could build a track that goes all across your living room or even throughout the rest of your house.
We haven’t done that yet but I certainly hope to get at least another set or two in the near future so I can play -- I mean -- so Jaxson can play around with them.
I think the Magic Track also paints a pretty cool picture when you think about it.
When you build the first set, you have a nice foundation and something cool to look at. But it doesn’t really become anything special until you get to watch a car speed through it.
Then if you want to create something really special, you’ll join your track with other tracks.
Going to church and studying the Bible can also give us a nice foundation for living the way God wants us to live. But if we don’t take what we’ve learned and put it to use, then what’s the point?
Furthermore, if we really wanted to do something special, we’d all come together and work as a team to further God’s kingdom.
Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says, “ Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up. Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone? And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.”
I do believe that just one person can make a difference when they’re totally sold out to the Lord. But I don’t think the world has yet seen what we can do if we all came together and worked together to build something incredible.
