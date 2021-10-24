Our last two weekends have been loaded with fall family fun.
Back on October 9th, my wife Carmen, son Jaxson and I checked out the two big fall festivals taking place in our area.
First we spent time in downtown Corbin for the annual Octoberfest. Then we drove up to London for Cidernight at the Market.
Both events had some really cool crafts for sale along with some sweet treats which we definitely indulged in.
The next day, Jaxson’s Mimi (aka my mom) and stepdad came down so we could all paint some pumpkins. We haven’t done it every single year but it’s become somewhat of a traditional activity for us at this time of the season.
Last weekend, Jaxson’s Nana (aka Carmen’s mom) went with us to visit two of the local farms that were hosting guests for fun outdoor activities. That was my first time ever doing anything like that but I had a blast and was impressed by how nice everything was. If you have a free day the next few weeks, I definitely recommend taking the family to one of them.
And lastly, our Sunday church service the next day was our special Homecoming Old-Fashioned Day with guest music from The Jordan Band as well as food and fellowship afterwards. I even made a cheesecake for it which was my first time ever making one.
During all the fun though, I was really trying to just soak in the moments and enjoy the time while it lasted.
It is so easy to want to look ahead to Halloween, Thanksgiving and the main event of Christmas. But over the past several years, I’ve really tried to make an effort to enjoy these days and moments that lead up to the big holidays.
It never fails that as soon as the clock strikes midnight on a new year, I always wish that I could go back just a few months to do it all over again. But, rightfully so, it’s certainly hard to not look forward to trick-or-treating, big turkey dinners, and everything that comes with Christmas.
All year long, though, we find ourselves constantly looking forward to the next big event or having the next big thing.
We’re always looking forward to the weekend, but also to holidays, summer vacations, and other times of leisure or relaxation.
We also find ourselves in a constant circle of seeking the next big item or possession.
Our phones are a great example in this day in age because as soon as we buy a new one, we immediately have to buy all the cool accessories for it, and then before you know it, the next new phone is out and we start all over.
This is the case for a countless number of items as well including cars, TVs, power tools — you name it.
It’s hard for us to just settle and appreciate what we have before we look ahead to what is next. But seeking satisfaction somewhere other than God’s presence will always lead to disappointment.
We were made to seek something more than this life to fulfill us and bring us everlasting joy.
We have a spiritual thirst that cannot be quenched by anything but Jesus.
John 4:14 says, “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”
If you are saved but find yourself seeking satisfaction in something other than God, then pray and talk to him. He will meet you right where you are when you ask him to fill you with the Holy Spirit.
And if you’re not saved, consider the things you seek for satisfaction. Do they quench your spiritual thirst? Do they promise eternal satisfaction? And above all, do they promise you eternal life?
Only our Lord and Savior can give us a life filled with purpose and meaning.
