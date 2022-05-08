In the past, I’ve taken advantage of Mother’s Day to write about all of the mothers in my life who helped raise me and who still support me today.
This year, I just wanted to drop a quick note to tell my wife, Carmen, how much she is loved and appreciated.
On Mother’s Day this Sunday, she will have officially been a mom for 22 months exactly.
While that time has gone by in the blink of an eye, she has worked hard for nearly two years to help raise our baby boy Jaxson.
She always makes sure he has the food that he needs and the baths he needs.
She always has him ready to go when we’re going on trips to church or to visit family.
She praises him when he does something well while also teaching him right from wrong.
And she always keeps a watchful eye on him to make sure he’s safe.
On top of being the best mom Jaxson could hope for, she still manages to be the best wife I could ask for.
She has always been supportive of me, doing all she can to help me out.
On top of chasing around Jaxson, she still finds the time to fix us delicious meals everyday while also keeping our home in order.
And even though this job gives me a wacky work schedule, she never complains and just always rolls along.
She’s been there for me for as long as we’ve been together, and that has never changed.
Proverbs 31:25-28 says, “Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
So to Carmen, I just want you to know you’re doing an amazing job as a mom and a wife, and Jaxson and I love you very much.
Happy Mother’s Day to you and to all of the mothers out there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.