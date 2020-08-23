It has been over six weeks since I've written a column which is by far the longest I've gone since I started this thing back in 2013. But hopefully you all will give me a pass on my absence as I've been on paternity leave following the birth of my son, Jaxson Robert Hall.
Of course with all of that time being away from the office and with all of that time starting this brand new journey as a father, I have a lot to share with you all. Jaxson's first few weeks alone have given me enough to write about for a long time to come. So if you want to get caught up on the past month and a half of my life, just stay tuned to this column each Thursday.
But for now, I'll begin where it all began, and that is the whirlwind that was Baby Jaxson's birth.
On Tuesday, July 7, my wife Carmen and I checked into the Saint Joseph London hospital as she was scheduled to be induced early the next morning.
Due to the coronavirus, a couple of nurses were waiting at the main entrance to take our temperatures. Also because of the restrictions, patients were only allowed to have one guest with them. No other visitors were to be allowed at all during our hospital stay.
After that, Carmen got registered, and then we got escorted to the birthing center floor along with another couple who were about to have a baby.
Once we were placed in one of the delivery rooms, I ran back out to the car to grab our bags so that we could get settled in.
The rest of that evening wasn't too eventful as we mostly just relaxed and took in our last night of it being just the two of us. Some nurses came in to check periodically and explained what the next 24 hours were going to be like. A doctor also stopped by to explain the epidural process if Carmen wanted it, which she absolutely did.
They did have Carmen hooked up to a monitor to keep track of Jaxson's heartbeat. So it was neat getting to listen to that while we waited to meet the little guy.
Bright and early the next morning, the nurses woke us up around 6 a.m. for Carmen to be induced. A couple of hours later, Carmen's women's doctor arrived to break her water.
Then around 10 a.m. as Carmen started to feel some pain and discomfort, she elected to go ahead and have the epidural performed.
From that point on, it became a waiting game leading up to the baby's arrival.
About every hour or so, a nurse or the doctor would stop by to see how much Carmen had dilated. She started the whole process at three centimeters, and then would later on get up to four centimeters.
Around lunchtime, the nurses came in to check and Carmen was still at four centimeters.
An hour later they came back to check again and she was still at four centimeters.
They came back at 2 p.m. -- still just four centimeters.
Around that time, they started turning Carmen around into different positions in her bed to see if it would help and to see which position Jaxson liked the best based on his heartbeat.
They tried several different ways but realized the best position was just Carmen sitting mostly straight up.
They continued to check on her hourly, but each time it remained at four centimeters.
Around 6 p.m., the doctor came in to let Carmen know that a c-section was becoming a real possibility since there hadn't been much progress all day long. They asked if she wanted to go ahead and do it now or give it a few more hours to see if anything changed, and Carmen said she wanted to wait.
Once the doctor left the room, Carmen broke down as this news was not what she wanted to hear. She knew this meant a major surgery would have to take place along with several weeks of recovery time.
And not only was Carmen upset but I experienced a feeling I had never felt before. I couldn't tell if I was about to vomit or pass out or both.
I was standing at bedside with Carmen and even though I didn't want to leave her, I told her I had to go sit down for a minute. My body felt weird and the room started to spin a little bit.
Thinking it might have been my blood sugar level dropping because I hadn't eaten much all day, I quickly took down a Pop-Tart to see if that would help me.
I assumed it was the combination of being on an empty stomach as well as being upset myself that must have put me in that state. Thankfully, the Pop-Tart did seem to help as I quickly started to feel like myself again.
I felt bad for having to step away from Carmen at the moment, but as I mentioned, it was a weird feeling I had never experienced before and I didn't really know what was going on.
The situation would escalate again soon after that though as the doctor came back to say we couldn't wait any longer. The c-section had to be done, and it had to be done now.
We thought we were going to have until 8 or 9 p.m. that night to see if Carmen dilated any more, but the doctor determined it was no longer safe to wait. Jaxson's heart rate was dropping after each of Carmen's contractions, and so around 7 p.m., our room filled up with nurses and doctors prepping us for the surgery and whisking us away to the operating room.
So we had gone from waiting all day and thinking we may be waiting until the wee hours of the morning, to all of a sudden, it's go time. The c-section was happening now and we were going to be meeting Baby Jaxson for the first time in just a few short moments.
They wheeled Carmen into the operating room and I was told to wait right outside in the hall for a few minutes. Then a nurse came to get me and basically told me not to touch anything as she led me to my seat next to Carmen.
Just a few short minutes later, we heard the doctor say, "Happy Birthday!" We couldn't really see the procedure going on as there was a little curtain over Carmen but we knew that meant the baby was here.
So at 7:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, we welcomed a 7-pound, 6.2-ounce Baby Jaxson Robert Hall into the world.
I first got to lay eyes on him when the nurses and doctor picked him up to clean him a little. They said, "Don't you want to come see your baby? He's beautiful!" And of course I did but I also didn't want to leave Carmen. But I walked over to get a better look at him, and he was just perfect. After about nine months, our baby was here and it just gave me a joyous feeling that can't be expressed in words.
I then got to cut his umbilical cord and got to take my first pictures of him as he was lying on the scale to measure his birth weight.
I was then taken into the recovery area while Carmen stayed in the surgery room to get stitched up. Jaxson was taken to the nursery for more cleanup and to get dressed.
While I had a minute, I texted everyone the big news and sent everyone that first picture I had taken of him on the scales.
Carmen was later brought out to the recovery area in her bed. She was zonked from the surgery and the long day so they let me hold Jaxson for the first time after his trip to the nursery. I was so nervous and happy all at the same time as the little guy was lying there in my arms. But I just immediately had that feeling that I'm sure many parents do, that from that point on, I'd do anything in the world I could for him.
Finally, the three of us for the first time as a little family were taken to a new room in the birthing center area where we would be for the rest of our stay.
There is a lot more I want to share with you all about that day alone, and also much, much more following Jaxson's birth. But I'll save those stories for the weeks to come so I don't go too long in this edition.
I just want to say that even though it wasn't the most ideal of situations we were placed in, and even though it was quite the whirlwind that threw us for a loop, the end result was a beautiful blessing from God. It was a lot to deal with all at once but we don't take it for granted that things could have easily been much worse for us and for the baby.
So I just want to wrap up this week's column by thanking God for the little miracle he gave us. Jaxson is just a beautiful little baby and I can't wait to tell you more about his birth as well as what the past several weeks have been like.
Psalm 127:3 says, "Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.