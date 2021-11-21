There will be plenty of excitement to go around next month, but very few things compare to the excitement of Thanksgiving morning.
There has always been something magical about the hours leading up to the big dinner with family and friends.
Back in the day, I would be excited while waiting to go to my grandparents’ house. Nowadays I get excited as we get ready to go visit Jaxson’s grandparents for the traditional delicious meal.
Whenever I wake up on Thanksgiving morning, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is already in full swing. From my childhood until now, I’ve always had fun watching it on TV while everyone else gets ready.
Then usually by about the time it ends, we’re ready to go over the river and through the woods to get together with family.
Once we get there, it’s then time to kick back and visit with loved ones while football takes over the TV screen. In those final few hours, it’s fun to watch a little pigskin while anxiously awaiting the turkey.
All the while, my appetite builds and builds as the aroma from the kitchen fills up the entire house.
Then it’s off to the races when grandma finally announces that dinner is ready.
The wait might’ve been long but in the end, it was all worth it.
And just as it can be hard to wait for a Thanksgiving meal, it can also be hard to wait on God with your prayers.
We savor each bite of dressing and buttery rolls, but God’s Word is not only savory to you but could even be life-changing for others as well.
You can share what you’ve received so that everyone can also delight in the Lord.
Jeremiah 15:16 says, “Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O Lord God of hosts.”
Patiently waiting on God takes faith and trust that He will bring you the “meal” you long for.
There is nothing that can restore you like the presence of God.
Are you eagerly waiting each day and leaving room for the Lord to feed you?
