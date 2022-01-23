A month ago, we were all racing through the Christmas season. We were in a rush to shop for presents and in a rush to visit all of our loved ones.
Before that, we were racing through Halloween and Thanksgiving, looking for the right costume and planning the perfect turkey meal.
These past two weeks, we’ve been racing through the grocery stores, preparing for all of the snow we’ve been getting across the Tri-County and throughout the state. Based on the pictures I saw online, we stormed through the bread and milk aisles, leaving little behind for anyone else.
Then when the snow hit, it left a lot of us stuck at home for a few days. Last weekend’s snow even left many of us without electricity, myself included.
Businesses were forced to close, schools were forced to close and meetings got canceled. Along with all of that, the roads were difficult to drive through, forcing us to either change our plans or just realize we need to stay put at home. And worst of all, the power outages probably left many of us without internet for a few hours. Gasp!
But I find it fitting in a lot of ways that we’ve been stuck in the snow a lot to start 2022. After the rush and wackiness of 2021, I think God is telling us we need to slow things down a bit this new year and focus on what really matters.
The truth, though, is that we would be completely miserable if we had to slow things down as we’d much rather be in a hurry. But the problem is that our souls weren’t created for all the hurry. As a result, all of the hustle and bustle has become the enemy of what matters the most.
We tell ourselves that so many outside forces -- work, school, chores, bills, etc -- are constantly hitting the fast-forward button on our daily lives. It’s always someone else’s fault that we are rushing around each morning and scurrying out the front door.
But it’s ourselves who are constantly filling up our schedules and believing that doing more is an absolute necessity. However, the more and more you do, the faster and faster you have to work to get it all done, and thus the hurry cycle goes around and around.
Then we finally see that hurrying never gets us what we really want.
Hurrying never gives us a deeper relationship with God or with others. Instead it makes those relationships shallow.
Hurrying never lets us think more deeply about the Lord and the world he has placed around us. Instead it makes all of that pretty much impossible.
Hurrying never lets us do better work. Instead it steals away any excellence we hope to have.
And hurrying never allows us to be a servant to others. Instead it causes us to totally brush over all of their needs.
Proverbs 21:5 says, “The thoughts of the diligent tend only to plenteousness; but of every one that Is hasty only to want.”
God designed us to go at a slower pace, to ponder, to process thoughts, and to focus on whats in front of us with tender care. When we try to go through life at NASCAR-speed, we miss out on what’s really important.
All of this hurrying robs us of the beauty God has placed in front of us and robs us of the grace that so many others desperately need.
