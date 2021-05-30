I read a report this past week that a former member of a very famous Christian band had decided to become something I had never heard of.
In his resistance to certain aspects of Christianity and evangelism, he announced that he had become an “exvangelical.”
He went on to say that he still believes in “the Universal Christ” and he’s still here for “The Grace,” but that he was just deconstructing and reconstructing his faith.
I won’t mention his name just because I’m still trying to wrap my head around all of this, but if you search for this on Google, I’m sure you will find it pretty quick.
However, this did send me down a rabbit hole online of trying to learn more about what it means to be an “exvangelical.” And in my opinion, some of it I can understand, but most of it feels like a slippery slope of walking away from Jesus altogether.
Similar to what the musician mentioned, it sounds like you still believe in God and have faith he exists, but you are no longer really practicing the religion of traditional Christianity and you denounce the actions of certain people and churches that do.
Certain aspects of it do try to come from a place of love for our fellow neighbors. Oftentimes we jump to hate people who are living sinful lives when we really should be loving and reaching out to them in the name of Jesus.
The “exvangelicals” are trying just to be decent human beings by not shunning those who don’t believe what they believe. So in some ways, I’m fine with that part.
From there, though, it feels like you’re going down a path of completely choosing the world over the Lord.
It’s one thing to try and love everyone, but you can’t let that change what you believe is right. Yes it’s a good thing to be nice and respectful, but you can’t worry about stepping on so many toes that you choose to align yourself with the sin instead of what God wants you to do.
God wants you to have church, God wants you to cling to the words of the Holy Bible, and God absolutely wants you to spend time with him. But from everything I’ve read, it sounds like “exvangelicals” aren’t making any of that a priority.
It’s nice that they still believe God exists, but if that’s as far as they go in their Christian walk, they might really be in a bad place.
We have to love each other but also understand when it’s time to take a stand for the Lord.
Romans 12:2 says, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”
I respect the notion that “exvangelicals” are trying to run away from some of the hate that many Christians have become synonymous with. But if you’ve accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior, then you certainly should not be running away from everything he graciously provides.
We need to trust and obey God and not the ways of this world.
