During Father’s Day especially, I always look back at the many fun activities I did with my dad and the many memories we shared.
He and I watched a lot of sports together, including basketball, baseball, football and NASCAR. We also used to live just a block from the Pikeville College gym, so we’d walk down the street and watch many of their games during the season.
He’d also make sure I was at all of my practices and games when I played various sports. I was never real athletic though so he was relieved of being a baseball and basketball dad by the time I was a teenager.
Along with my little brother, the three of us would also have fun playing around at home. One of the first memories that will always pop into my head when I look back at those days is our many kickball games we had with just the three of us.
I’m not sure how we were able to play it in our little backyard or in our little living room, and how we were able to play it with just three people, but somehow we did it and it was always a blast.
Then later on I remember him teaching me how to drive and how frustrated I’d get when he’d try to help fix my mistakes.
And most recently, he’s helped me move in and move out of all my various dorms, apartments, and my current house.
So on Father’s Day, and all yearlong, I feel very thankful and blessed to have a father who cared that much for me growing up and who is now the best papaw to little Jaxson.
However, the more and more I think about how blessed I am, the more I feel bad for those who didn’t get to grow up with a dad.
Whether it was because he passed away at an early age, or because he walked out on the family, or because he was there but was very abusive. I can’t help but feel sorry for anyone who wasn’t as fortunate as I was.
But no matter if you had the best dad or no dad at all, there’s a perfect Father just waiting to embrace you as His own. His name is God the Father.
He is full of unconditional love and wants to share that love with you as one of his own.
2 Corinthians 6:18 says, “And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.”
The best Father’s Day gift to God wouldn’t be a “#1 Dad” coffee mug, but instead would be you asking him into your heart.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in my life and all the other dads out there. You all are loved and appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.