A friend of Carmen and mine named Amy shared a meme recently on Facebook that definitely got my wheels spinning when I read it.
Her post read, “The more you miss church, the less you miss church.”
Of course, it took me just a second to understand what it meant, but once I realized what it was saying, I agreed with it 100 percent. The more and more that we skip out on attending church, the less and less we really care about going.
I’m sure many of us have had periods in our lives where we might have missed a few services due to a variety of reasons. Then those few Sundays you miss turn into a whole bunch of Sundays as you get into that routine of skipping out.
It gets easier and easier for the devil to convince you that you should just sleep in on Sunday mornings. That bed feels too warm and cozy to get up and get dressed and drive all the way out to the church.
Furthermore, the devil will try to tell you that you have better things to do on Sunday. It’s one of your days off and you should spend it doing things for yourself instead of for the Lord.
I know I’ve certainly been there a few different times over the years.
From about age 12 to 14, I really didn’t attend church until my friends invited me to join the youth group at First Baptist Church.
Then once I went off to college at UK, I didn’t really ever try to find a local church while I was there. I mostly just waited until I came home for a visit to attend my home church instead of trying to find a Lexington church.
Over the past year though, I think almost all of us have had to miss going to church due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the CDC guidelines, it was advised for us to avoid gatherings of that many people under one roof.
However, as the cases of this virus start to dwindle, and more places start to open back up, we have to make sure that we go back to church when we’re able and when we feel comfortable. If that time is right now for you, then I couldn’t think of a better time to go back than this Sunday for Easter.
As has always been the case, it will no doubt be a nice service for you to attend and could just be the spring revival you need to get back into church and back into serving God the way you did before.
Social distancing during this time has been difficult for all of us. Not only have we been forced to miss church but we’ve had to be apart from family and loved ones. But hopefully if things can get back to normal, then social distancing won’t be as much of a concern for us.
A bigger hurdle to leap might be overcoming our spiritual distancing. As we’ve been separated from church the past 12 months, many of us have also separated ourselves from Jesus.
Thankfully, though, we serve a God who misses us more than we could miss anything. When we skip out on church or skip out on alone time with God, it’s like when a parent has been apart from their children, although probably even deeper than that if it’s possible.
However, the Lord is never going to be slow to welcome us back and will meet us right where we are to embrace us again.
So if you’ve found yourself in this position due to the pandemic or otherwise, turn back to him today. Turn back to him this Easter Sunday when we’ll no doubt be reminded of God’s love and sacrifice for us.
Romans 6: 8-11 says, “Now if we be dead with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him: Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him. For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he liveth, he liveth unto God. Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
God truly misses us when we’re apart and is anxiously waiting to welcome you back with open arms.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at The Times-Tribune and he can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
