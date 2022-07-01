As you may have read in Tuesday’s edition, this is Editor Erin Cox’s final week here at the newspaper. She’s moving on to become a teacher at Lynn Camp Elementary after five years of managing the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo newsrooms.
As a coworker and leader, she will definitely be missed around here. No one I’ve ever worked with has worked harder or cared as much about what they do.
After just a few short weeks of being here, I still remember a couple of our regional publishers asking me how she was doing. I had no hesitation in saying she had already completely turned our newsroom and our newspaper around.
She lived and breathed these newspapers since 2017, going way above and beyond anything that was ever asked of her. There would even be times I would have to encourage her to actually enjoy a weekend on occasion instead of being Editor Erin 24/7.
But she kept our newspaper pages filled with as much breaking news and interesting stories as possible. And during KPA award season, the first place honors came rolling in year after year.
She did her job extremely well while never minding to help out everyone else along the way.
So, yes, she will absolutely be missed around here as our editor and coworker, but she’ll be missed as a friend even more.
One of my first memories of Erin was from, well, her first day when she was formally introduced. As she was sitting around with all of us, she casually mentioned how she wanted a couple of cats for her new place. I just so happened to be operating a cat farm at the time as a couple of strays had wandered into our yard and had several kittens.
My wife and I had gotten attached to them but we knew we could not keep them. We already had one cat at the time and that was even more than our allergies could take.
So Erin said she’d take a couple of the kittens, which worked out great for everyone because we would be able to at least keep tabs on those two as they grew up.
The next few weeks were a bit of a roller coaster as we thought the kittens might be sick, and I probably made Erin think I was crazy as I broke down in her office and cried about it. But we would eventually all be relieved as we found out they were going to be alright.
From there, we bonded over several other things like our love for the Kentucky Wildcats and our fandom of Star Wars, Big Brother and Jeopardy.
I’ll definitely miss our daily chats when I first get to the office in the evenings. We would typically share about our weekends or what was discussed on Kentucky Sports Radio that morning. But also, like Erin mentioned in her goodbye column this week, we would share about our families and big important milestones too.
I would always keep her up to date as my wife and I were about to have Jaxson two years ago. And since then, I’ve continued to share whatever he’s been into.
She has shared about the joy it has been to be a stepmom to Caison the past few years as well as how excited she is to have a baby later this fall. I’ve also gotten to know her husband Cory a little bit, and he even hosted me at their house one crazy work night when I had to go there to lay out our newspaper.
Luckily, Erin and her family will still be around. Lynn Camp Elementary will no doubt be getting the hardest working and most caring teacher they could ask for.
Thank you, Erin, for everything you’ve done here for our newspapers, and thank you for being a great friend.
Congratulations on everything coming your way, and may God bless you and your family!
