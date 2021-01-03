I will often provide little stories and anecdotes to start my columns to either provide a testimony or to just help paint a picture. But since this is my final column for the crazy year of 2020, I just want to get straight to the point.
We all need to pray for each other and we all need to pray for 2021.
If praying isn’t the first thing you do each day, then you need to at least make it a priority over everything else.
I don’t know if I made it clear enough a few months back when I was telling you all about the rollercoaster ride of my baby boy Jaxson’s birth. So if I didn’t express my point well enough then, then I want to make sure I get it across now.
My wife and I ABSOLUTELY felt your all’s prayers while we were in the hospital that week waiting for the moment we could take our little child home.
For several reasons, it wasn’t the easiest baby delivery to get through. Carmen had to have a c-section immediately because of the baby’s health. Jaxson also struggled to take down food after he was born, and then failed his audiology exam. On top of all of that, it was in the middle of this pandemic and thus we weren’t allowed to have visitors.
However, despite all of that, we never for one second felt alone. We felt your all’s prayers and we felt God wrapping his arms around our new little family.
So from the bottom of my heart, I just want it to be known that I thank everyone who prayed for us and who continue to pray for us. It is certainly appreciated and has certainly helped get us through this very bizarre time in history.
So with all of that being said, we need to pray for each other and we need to pray for this new year because I absolutely know it will help.
In this age of social media with so many keyboard warriors out there, it often feels like we’re all just looking for trouble. We don’t want to lift anyone up or pray that they find the right answers. We come in looking for a fight immediately and even seek out things to get angry about.
Whether it’s on Facebook or just flipping on the evening news, we try to find people who disagree with us so we can really let them have it via a few choice words.
So, why have we become like that?
Why is it that our first action for any type of conflict or disagreement is throwing fuel on the fire instead of praying about it or praying for a specific person?
I’m not saying there aren’t people out there who I disagree with. There absolutely are millions of people in this world who would be just fine if God was completely cut off and if all the churches disappeared.
But going down this road of just looking for trouble and looking to put someone in their place isn’t going to get us anywhere.
We need to pray for lost souls and pray that they find Jesus before it’s too late.
We need to pray for fellow Christians and that they grow stronger and stronger in their faith.
We need to pray for ourselves so that we can enter 2021 with a renewed heart, ready to seek out the Lord’s wisdom.
We need to pray about COVID and pray that some solution for it is found. Many people have personally been affected by it, and quite frankly we all just want to get back to a normal life. Whether it’s these new vaccines or another solution, we need to pray that something will help slow this virus down.
We need to pray for our government leaders from the local level all the way up to the White House. They’ve all had difficult decisions to make and will continue to have difficult decisions to make next year.
We need to pray for those who are on the frontlines everyday. Whether they’re in the military, in law enforcement, a first responder, or working in the hospitals, we always need to remember them in our prayers.
And last but certainly not least, we just need to pray for hope. When the clock strikes midnight tonight, almost all of us will be ready to turn over a new leaf. So let’s get the new year started off on the right foot by entering it with prayer.
2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
As you can see, there are so many things we need to take to the Lord. I’ve only named a few and I know there are countless others.
So with so much to pray for, we shouldn’t even have enough time to be ugly. We shouldn’t even have enough time to go looking for fights.
There is so much we need to pray for and so many reasons we need to make our relationship with God the top priority. So let’s put 2020 behind us and start 2021 on the right foot by letting the Lord lead us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.