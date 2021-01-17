“Lately it seems, That I need a hand. In a fallen world, I just want to stand.”
This past Christmas, one of the presents I got for my wife included some accessories to go with her new phone.
I ordered her a custom phone case that has our baby Jaxson’s photos on them. I got her some Apple AirPods for her to listen to when she works out or while she cooks dinner. And I also got her a gift card for three months of Spotify’s premium service.
If you’re unfamiliar with Spotify, it’s an app you can download to your phone that gives you access to about 50 million songs as well as over 700,000 podcasts. You can create different playlists and add just about any song you can think of to those playlists.
In the free version of Spotify, you can create playlists but you have to listen to the occasional ad, and you can only play your playlists in shuffle mode, meaning the songs will be played at random and you can’t choose what plays next.
With the premium version, you don’t have to listen to any ads and you can play and listen to your music as you please. You can even download the music to your phone so you can play it even when you don’t have an internet connection.
Since I had never used Spotify before, it certainly piqued my interest as I am a big fan of listening to music. Then once I found out they were offering new subscribers a three-month free trial of the premium version, I was absolutely on board.
After I downloaded it, I was instantly sucked in to looking up my favorite songs to add to some various playlists.
I made a 1990s playlist, a 1980s playlist, and because it was still Christmastime, I made a playlist for Christmas music. I also got real dorky and made a playlist dedicated to just wrestling entrance themes.
This past week, I went on my Facebook page and asked everyone to submit a favorite song so I could have a playlist of my friends’ favorite music.
Of course I also put together a playlist of some of my favorite contemporary Christian songs. I added some Newsboys, Tenth Avenue North, Matthew West and For King & Country, among many others.
It was at this point when I discovered another feature on Spotify, which is the list of recommendations it gives you based on the songs you’ve already added.
So for instance, if you’ve added a bunch of Elvis songs, it might give you suggestions for other Elvis songs or songs that are similar to his type of music.
In this case, it gave me suggestions for other Christian artists and songs, and I was immediately taken back to my youth group days.
One of the songs it suggested was “What Would Jesus Do?” by Big Tent Revival. I’ll always remember this song for being one of the first we sang in youth choir after I started attending. And who can forget the popular bracelets many people wore that had “WWJD?” on them.
So I of course added it to my playlist and have since given it a few plays. Then as I listened to the lyrics, I wondered if the song had been suggested to me for a reason.
I know in a lot of ways the song and the bracelets might seem juvenile. It’s simply asking you to think about what Jesus would do if he were in your shoes. But right now in these crazy times, I think we could all benefit from asking ourselves that question.
What would Jesus do if he were walking in our shoes?
Would he go on Facebook looking for a fight?
Would he even be on Facebook at all?
Would he belittle every single person who disagreed with him?
Would he completely cut off every single person who disagreed with him?
Personally, I think Jesus would do as much as he could to save and baptize everyone he came in contact with so that we can all live eternally in Heaven.
I certainly believe there are actions by many different people and parties he would not condone. But I think he would try to empathize with everyone while also trying to help them understand right from wrong.
1 Peter 2:21 says, “For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps.”
The song goes on to say, “To change my world, I’ve gotta change me.” And I think if you do want to see the world become a little less crazy and a little less hostile, we should start with ourselves. Instead of asking what this person or that person would do, or what this politician or that politician would do, we need to ask ourselves, “What Would Jesus Do?”
