We’re almost halfway through the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and so far I’ve been trying to watch as much of it as I can.
The summer games have always been special to me for a variety of reasons.
I was just 8 years old when the 1992 Dream Team came together to take on the world. And so I was just in awe of players like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson assembling to win the gold medal.
Since then, I’ve always watched and looked forward to the Olympics with childlike wonder.
By the time 1996 rolled around, I was completely invested because the games were being held in the United States, and I was right at that pre-teen age where you really care about sports and the athletes.
And I absolutely soaked it all in.
I tried to watch as much of it as I could, and really fell in love with “Dream Team II” as well as the gymnastics team who many of us remember winning gold in dramatic fashion.
I also went so far as to make my parents get me as many souvenirs as possible.
I had the official hat and T-shirt, but also picked up any other commemorative knickknack I could get my hands on.
I had Team USA shoes for back-to-school, and even ate a bunch of Frosted Cheerios because they came with free Olympics medallions inside each box.
There probably hasn’t been an Olympics I’ve been that crazy for since then, but I still get very excited every four years when they come back around. I’m always curious to see what the opening ceremonies will look like, and anxious to find out who the next big stars will be for the red, white and blue.
This year, it feels like we’ve got more coverage than ever before.
On TV, there are five different channels broadcasting all the different events, and I have it programmed so that we can switch between each one with ease.
And if that’s not enough, there’s even more coverage on the Peacock streaming service which has been especially nice for me because I can follow along while I’m at work.
I love all of the big headlining sports like basketball, gymnastics, swimming and track, but I also love to seek out the events you don’t see everyday like handball, water polo and fencing.
So while one big event may be happening on one channel, I’ll also peek in on the other channels to see what other obscure event is taking place at that moment.
It’s a challenge to try and keep up with it all but I give it my best shot.
Of course, this activity, along with several of my other hobbies always tends to convict me.
While I’m busy seeking out all of these sports to watch, I think about how much I’m really seeking out in my walk with Christ.
If I took the time to learn the Bible as much as I do with sports, movies, TV, etc., you could just start calling me Bible Hall instead of Bradley Hall.
But I’ll definitely admit I can easily get caught up in trying to learn and consume way too much about things that should never be placed ahead of God.
Romans 8:5 says, “For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.”
This is certainly not to say that events like the Olympics are not important and shouldn’t be celebrated. For those athletes, it’s the pinnacle of their athletic careers and a chance for them to all come together.
But for a non-athlete like myself to channel surf during these games and beyond, it’s just important to be careful and remember what your priorities should be.
With all of that being said, I’m excited to watch another week of the action, and hope Team USA brings home some more gold!
