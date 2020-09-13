On Saturday, July 11, we got to take our baby boy Jaxson home from the hospital following his birth on July 8.
It was just the craziest feeling having him in the car with us for the very first time and knowing that I was driving with our newborn baby on board.
When we got home, my mom was there waiting for us with a poster she made that said “Welcome Home Baby Jax.” She had been staying at our house while we were at the hospital to help keep things in order and to be there to help us for a few days while we got adjusted to parent life.
It was really neat getting to introduce her to her grandson because I know how excited she had been throughout Carmen’s pregnancy. She was just so happy to get to hold him and I was happy for her.
Of course, there were several other grandparents who also could not wait to meet Jaxson, and we were excited to get to share him with them as well.
A little while after we made it home, Carmen’s mother Linda and stepfather Donnie came over to see the baby for the first time. Linda even brought over some flowers for Carmen since she didn’t get to at the hospital.
She was also overjoyed to meet her grandbaby, and she and my mom both agreed the pictures we had sent that week didn’t do him justice. As much as they loved receiving those photos, they felt he was even more beautiful in person.
The next day, on Sunday, my dad and stepmom Brenda drove from Pikeville to get to meet the baby for the first time. I’ll always remember handing Jaxson over to Dad so he could hold him, and Dad saying that it had been over 30 years since he had gotten the chance to do that.
Then later that evening, Carmen’s dad Tim and stepmom Susan got their chance to meet the little one. Jaxson was in his swing at the time, and Susan said, “You know he’s (Tim) gonna want to hold him.” Of course we let him and just like all of the other grandparents, he was so very proud of his grandson.
Over the next week or two, we would get the chance to introduce him and show him off to a few more people.
My brother Jordan came to visit for a while as well as Carmen’s brother Wade and sister-in-law Kellyn. We were also fortunate enough to have several women from our church bring us dinner for the next 7-8 days. None of them got real close to Jaxson due to coronavirus concerns, but a few of them got to see him in his bassinet from afar.
However, we wouldn’t really get much of a chance to show off the little guy beyond that because of those coronavirus concerns. Understandably, several people did not want to come by out of fear of spreading the virus. We also wanted to play it safe by keeping Jaxson home for a while just to avoid any risk.
We did let him hang out for about an hour here at the office a few weeks ago so that my coworkers could see him. And just this past week we all went to church for the first time since he was born. Jaxson was asleep the whole time at both places but at least some new people got to see him in person.
For the most part, though, Jaxson has really only seen the inside of our house, and only a few family members have seen him. It would be nice to get to share him with others more but we’re too blessed to complain. We’ve got a happy and healthy baby boy, and have many pictures we’ve been able to send everyone.
Thankfully, we don’t have to be as restricted when sharing the Lord with others. Perhaps our in-person contact is being limited right now, but there are many other ways for you to talk to someone about God.
You can call someone up on the phone to invite them to church. You can send a text to someone just to ask how they’re doing and to check up on them real quick. Or you can share devotionals and other similar posts on Facebook for the whole world to see.
Aside from using electronics, there are plenty of ways to share and to be a witness for Christ during these crazy times.
You can mow someone’s lawn for them or wash their car for them. You can still make donations to charity whether it be monetarily or otherwise. You could leave flowers or another type of gift at a neighbor’s doorstep. Or you could just send someone an old-fashioned letter or card just to let them you’re thinking about them.
But above all, you can always pray for your loved ones and those who are lost. No CDC guideline could ever restrict you from talking to God. It doesn’t even require a phone or tablet. All you need is an open heart to speak to our Lord and to listen to what he has to say.
Heck, he might even tell you to forget all of those guidelines if there’s something he really wants you to help with.
Galatians 6:9 says, “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”
We have been restricted from getting to show Jaxson off due to these crazy times we’re living in. But those restrictions don’t have to keep us from showing off our Lord.
