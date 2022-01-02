One of the more recent features that has been added to video games is the ability to unlock achievements or trophies.
Typically, they’re unlocked while you play the game and are used to acknowledge certain milestones you’ve reached.
For instance, in a basketball game, you might unlock an achievement by scoring 50 points, or by winning the championship.
You’ll get a notification telling you that you’ve unlocked the achievement, and there will be a badge attached to your profile that you can show off to your friends.
Both the Xbox and the PlayStation have these little awards, with Xbox actually calling them achievements while PlayStation calls them trophies.
I currently have a PlayStation, so whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll be busy trying to unlock trophies.
You get a bronze trophy for accomplishing something easy, a silver trophy for accomplishing something a little more difficult, and then a gold trophy for doing something really impressive.
Then if you’re able to unlock all of the trophies a game has to offer, you’ll earn the very rare platinum trophy.
Now I know for many of you, it probably sounds like I’m speaking in a foreign language. But what I think everyone could find useful is the notion of achieving smaller goals that ultimately help you reach larger goals.
I particularly wanted to mention all of this during my last column of 2021 because this weekend is when many of us will make New Year’s Resolutions for 2022.
So often, we make resolutions that are so big and lofty that we just get frustrated quickly and then totally forget all about it. But I think we could all learn from the achievement system and aim for smaller goals that will eventually add up to something really special.
For instance, you might say in 2022 you plan to finally get around to reading the Holy Bible from cover to cover. And if you’ve never done that before, then I’d say that’s an excellent New Year’s Resolution.
However, it’s typically the case that we take one glance at how big the Bible is and how many hard words it has, and tell ourselves that reading all of it would just be too much.
But how you should approach it is by breaking it up into smaller sections and trying not to overwhelm yourself.
You can unlock your own achievement each day by just reading a few chapters at a time, and then before you know it, you’ll reach that platinum award of completing the whole book.
This can be applied to many other goals as well.
Trying to be a witness can certainly feel daunting, and if you believe you have to lead hundreds of people to Christ all in one day, then yes you will get frustrated.
But you can set small achievements by planting seeds here and there, and little by little, you’ll be surprised by the difference you’ve made.
Proverbs 16:3 says, “Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.”
Above all, we just have to talk to God about goals we want to accomplish and also the goals He wants us to accomplish. Trying to take on the world all alone would be too much for anyone. But if you take the time and listen to the Lord, you might be surprised by the achievements you can unlock in 2022 and beyond.
