A light-hearted phrase some people have been using this year is that they have “put on the COVID 19,” meaning they have gained 19-20 pounds since the pandemic put everything on lockdown.
Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, our daily lives have been impacted more than they have in my entire lifetime.
We haven’t been able to get out and go to the places we normally go to. If we had a schedule that involved going to the gym or just being active because of our jobs, that has been flipped upside down.
Instead, we’ve been stuck at home, spending time on the couch, feeling a little bored, and then eating everything in sight because we are bored.
I’ve certainly felt these effects from the pandemic but I’ve also been impacted by another weight gainer, and that’s been becoming a new dad.
So not only have I had my daily routine changed because of the virus, but also because I’ve had to adjust to the schedule of our baby Jaxson.
When I went in for my regular check-up with my doctor recently, she immediately noticed the weight gain and mentioned that a lot of people have put on weight this year, and that it’s probably been harder for me too as a new dad. Thus, she reminded me that it was doubly important I watch what I eat and try to get in some exercise even though it might not be as convenient as it used to be.
Thankfully, the “COVID 19” is about all that I’ve put on so far. So at the very least, I can say the dad life hasn’t added any more to my love handles yet.
Furthermore, Jaxson recently turned 4 months old and is starting to give us more of a normal schedule again. So we’ve been trying to cook healthier meals and also squeeze in some time to at least go on a brisk walk every now and then.
However, what I’ve realized over this time period is just how addicted I am to food and to eating.
I’m probably not alone in admitting just how fun it is to pick up and eat something that tastes delicious. Even if I have just the slightest appetite, my brain tells me I need to find something quickly. And if there’s ever anything for free, then you better get out of my way.
So it goes without saying that I love and appreciate how much of God’s creation can be eaten and enjoyed. It is a sweet thing figuratively and literally that God created so many delicious foods for us to eat. But what we have to remember is that this enjoyment is meant to point us to God and not be the thing itself that satisfies our hearts.
John 6:35 says, “Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst.”
Oftentimes we’ll think we’re hungry when we’re really not that hungry at all. But we’re just so used to loading our bodies with more calories than we actually need.
We might realize this after we’ve packed on a few extra pounds, and then we’ll try out whatever the latest diet fad is. But you can only starve yourself for so long or eat weird, trendy foods for so long.
It is only when your heart is properly satisfied with God that you will have the power to say no to all of the pleasures of this world that tempt you in order to find a little bit of satisfaction.
