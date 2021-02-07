HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Our weapons are not of this world

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been drawn to cartoon heroes and comic book heroes.
I had a huge collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys when I was a little boy, and never missed watching the cartoons on Saturday mornings. I was also a big fan of all of the Ninja Turtle movies as well as the video games.
A couple of years later, I went crazy for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. I loved the TV show, and I’ll never forget how hard the action figures were to find. My parents and I went looking all over for them.
More recently, I’ve enjoyed the big Marvel films that have been released over the past 10 years. When my wife and I are surfing through the channels on TV, it’s pretty often we’ll just wind up watching Captain America, Thor, or Guardians of the Galaxy for the 100th time.
Of course all of these heroes share a common goal of fighting crime or fighting big baddies that threaten the world. Many of them also have superpowers that help give them an advantage over their enemies. But another commonality between these heroes is their use of special weapons.
For the Ninja Turtles, each of them have their own weapon they use. Leonardo has katanas, Donatello has a bo staff, Raphael has a pair of sais, and Michaelangelo has two nunchucks.
The Power Rangers also have an arsenal to help them fight evildoers. The Red Ranger has the Power Sword, the Black Ranger has the Power Axe, the Blue Ranger has the Power Lance, the Yellow Ranger has Power Daggers, and the Pink Ranger has the Power Bow.
Similarly, characters in the Marvel movies and comic books also have their own iconic weapons.
Captain America’s shield is made of the fictional medal called vibranium and is virtually indestructible. And Thor has his hammer called “Mjolnir” that is very powerful and can only be wielded by a select few.
So between their skills, powers and certainly their special weapons, all of these heroes have what they need to take on their enemies.
We also have the weapons we need to take on our greatest enemy.
No, I’m not talking about power swords or super hammers. And I’m not talking about cartoon bad guys like the Shredder or Rita Repulsa.
I’m talking about the full armor of God that we’ve been given to fight off the devil himself.
The rest of the world may find it strange that we take our own unique steps against our problems, but we do that because we are fighting with different types of weapons.
2 Corinthians 10:4-5 reminds us where our power comes from, and that our weapons are not of this world.
“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”
Fighting with our own carnal power is too heavy to deal with. When we accept the Lord into our heart, he arms us for battle and lifts the heavy burdens by empowering us.
When a wrong thought enters our mind, we can fight it with our will or take it captive through God’s word.
When we begin to think too much of ourselves, we can carry on in pride or submit to God and serve as Jesus would.
We can fight our battles with the power and with the weapons God has made available to us. You don’t have to settle with the weapons the world offers you. A relationship with God gives us the ability to take the next step and arm ourselves with the full armor of the Lord.
