HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Our special tradition of trying new restaurants

About a year after we got married, my wife Carmen and I started a tradition that we somehow have managed to keep going nearly seven years later.
In November 2013, we decided that for every month, we would try to eat at a restaurant that we had never been to before. It didn’t have to necessarily be a brand new restaurant, or even anything particularly fancy. It just had to be a restaurant that we had never been to before.
So to do the math, that’s 77 months we’ve been honoring this tradition, and considering there were a few months where we ended up trying more than one, that’s over 77 restaurants we’ve eaten at for the first time.
Along this journey, we have definitely used some strategy in planning where we eat at next. Since there are only so many restaurants in the Tri-County area, we make sure that whenever we go out of town for any reason, we make it a point to try and find someplace new while we are there.
For example, during this seven-year period we’ve been on vacation to such places as Boston, Charleston and San Diego. Of course we would likely try new restaurants in those places anyway, but we definitely made it a point to try something new in order to add it to our list.
Also, my mother lives in Winchester and my father lives in Pikeville. So if we have time when we go visit them, we try to find whatever is new in those areas. It’s especially helpful when we visit my mother as she lives close to Lexington where new restaurants sprout up all the time.
We love supporting our local restaurants too, but we try to save our first visits to them for the months when we end up not traveling anywhere.
To help keep track of the places we’ve been to, we have a list saved on our computer with the restaurant names, the months we visited them, and the city they were located in. Over the past year, I also started adding extra little notes regarding what we might have been doing at the time to help us remember our experience.
Regrettably, we haven’t been doing anymore documentation of our experiences besides that list. We have taken some photos of our meals along the way but they’re all scattered around our computer’s hard drive somewhere. However, I am going to take this opportunity to start a photo album on Facebook in order to post new pictures each month of the places we visit. And as I have time, I’ll try to go back and find some older photos to add to the album as well.
We started our tradition, though, back in November 2013 when we tried out the Cheddar’s in London which was brand new at the time. Over the next several months, we would try out other local places that were also new back then, including Heavenly Pizza, Old Time Grill, and The Abbey.
During our visits to my mother’s house, we’ve tried out Lexington-area restaurants such as The Cheesy Mac, Pie Five Pizza, and Joella’s Hot Chicken.
And during our vacations, we tried such places like The Co-Op in Charleston, The Duck Dive in San Diego, and of course Cheers in Boston.
However, our most unique visit to a restaurant might have been our outing last month because of — you guessed it — the coronavirus.
We knew we absolutely couldn’t go out of town to try anything new, and we also knew we wouldn’t be able to eat at any restaurant we went to as all dining rooms have been closed. Thankfully, there were still a handful of local restaurants we haven’t been to yet, and most of them have been offering some type of curbside service.
So we made the most of this crazy situation we’ve been living in and called in our order at G&E Burgers in Williamsburg. We pulled into their parking lot to pick up our order, and then we drove over to the parking lot at Briar Creek Park to enjoy our meal. We could’ve eaten in the parking lot at G&E but it was filling up quickly and we didn’t want to take up an extra space if we didn’t have to.
But even though we didn’t get to eat there, the food was delicious and we enjoyed it just the same. It wasn’t the situation we had in mind for our monthly restaurant, but due to the circumstances, we did what we had to do to keep our tradition going.
As Christians, our situations and our circumstances are going to always be changing. It could be a pleasant change like a new addition to the family or a new job, but it could also be a situation that’s challenging and catches us off guard. There’s no denying we will be faced with circumstances we’re not used to, though, and we have to understand that.
But God wants us to know that true joy is never dependent on our circumstances. We can still choose to give thanks and we can still believe in God’s goodness and love, for that’s what carries us through the difficult situations.
We might be facing the toughest of times, but the truth is that God has still given us today. He’s with us and he will never fail us nor leave us.
Psalm 118:24 says, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
God’s love covers us, his peace sustains us, and his joy gives us the strength to face every trial and obstacle.
Satan will try to stop us in our tracks by throwing difficulties our way. But we can’t let those circumstances stop us from doing whatever it is the Lord wants us to do.
No matter what you’re facing, you can be confident in God’s unchanging love for you, and you will always find joy when your heart is set on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.