This Tuesday, my wife Carmen will be 35 weeks along with the pregnancy of our baby boy. This puts us in the final stretch of the journey as the due date is just around the corner.
Over the course of the past nearly eight months, we've had the chance to experience several joyous moments that we'll never forget.
During the Christmas season, the holiday was a little more special as we got to reveal the big news to our parents and immediate family.
Also during that time, we made our first doctor visit to get it 100-percent confirmed as well as the first ultrasound photo when our baby was just the size of an olive.
Then a couple of months later, once we found out the baby's gender, we let the world know about our big news as we announced it on Facebook and I shared about it here in my column.
Since then, we've gotten to see several more ultrasound photos to see the baby's development throughout the time period.
We also cleared out a room to prepare it for a nursery and even gave it a brand new coat of paint (two coats to be exact).
We've also had fun shopping around for items to add to our baby registry. We've actually spent the past few weeks assembling some of the items we've already received such as the crib, swing, and stroller.
And perhaps nothing has been more special than getting to feel -- and sometimes see -- the little baby kicking and moving around in his mama's belly.
But like so many others this year, we've experienced a few disappointments along the way as well.
I haven't been able to go to the doctor with Carmen the past month because of the clinic's coronavirus precautions. Most of her recent visits have been quick checkups but I did have to miss the final ultrasound which showed the baby's growth. I got to see the pictures afterward but it wasn't the same as actually getting to be there in person.
We also just found that our baby shower will have to be a drive-through event instead of a regular shower as our church won't be allowing gatherings until at least August.
Of course, I understand and accept these restrictions because they're just trying to keep everyone as healthy as possible. And I also understand that our circumstances could be much worse. But it's still disappointing to have to miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime moments.
However, I know that there's a silver lining through all of this and that will be getting to meet our little baby boy for the very first time.
All of us have had to deal with disappointment though. You didn't get into the college you wanted to attend. You watched as someone else got the top prize instead of you. All of your hard work crumbling apart in a matter of a few seconds.
Oftentimes, disappointment can't really be overcome but only endured. In situations such as those, it's important to remember that we always have hope on our side.
Romans 15:13 says, "Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost."
We have hope in Christ's love, hope for better days to come, and maybe even hope to try something again.
God's love can ignite those flames of hope that we have buried deep inside of us, and God's Word can encourage us as we read it with great anticipation and faith.
God wants us to fully trust in him because he only has plans for us that are good.
So when the disappointments in life come your way, don't let yourself feel troubled. Instead, pick yourself up and remember that with the Lord there will always be hope.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
