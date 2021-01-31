This week, I thought I’d do something a little bit different with my column.
Since my wife and I have been trying to eat healthier in 2021, I wanted to share a couple of recipes we have discovered and enjoyed. There’s also a food hack we found that I have taken advantage of for my lunch breaks at work.
The interesting part about these recipes is that they’re alternatives to foods you might love, but just a lot healthier. So you don’t have to completely give up some of your favorite flavors in order to cut back on the carbs and hopefully shed a few pounds if that’s your goal.
We often think of our physical lives as separate from our spiritual lives. Prayer is in one category while planning your night’s menu is in a completely different category.
However, it’s actually a spiritual activity if you take care of your physical body. Doing so helps you build your self-esteem and keeps you from always turning to food in order to relieve stress.
3 John 2, says “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.”
I hope you all enjoy these recipes. Feel free to let me know if you try them or if you have any recipe suggestions for my wife and I to try.
BIG MAC SALAD
Ingredients: 1 pound ground beef, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 8 ounces Romaine lettuce (or iceberg if desired), 1 cup tomatoes, 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup pickles (diced) and Thousand Island dressing.
1. Cook ground beef in a skillet over high heat. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Stir fry, breaking up the pieces with a spatula, for about 7-10 minutes, until the beef is browned and moisture has evaporated.
2. Combine the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Add the ground beef.
3. Serve with Thousand Island dressing.
THREE-INGREDIENT GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Ingredients: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts; 2/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese; 1 jar of pasta sauce; optional - garlic powder and mozzarella cheese
1. Place the chicken directly on a hot grill and cook it until it’s cooked throughout and the chicken is browned.
2. Take the chicken off the grill and place it on a nonstick baking sheet.
3. Top it with about 1 tablespoon of pasta sauce and Parmesan cheese.
4. Turn the broiler on high and broil the chicken for about 4 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
5. We served it with a side of asparagus but you can try whatever healthy side dish you like.
TIKTOK TORTILLA WRAP HACK
Oftentimes when you make a wrap, it might burst open or split. With this hack, the tortilla is not rolled like normal, and so there isn’t any chance of those mishaps. All of your fillings stay inside the wrap and it’s super easy and neat to eat.
1. Make a cut from the middle of a tortilla down to one edge.
2. Fill the different quadrants with whatever healthy fillings you like.
3. Fold it all up, quadrant by quadrant, into a neat triangle that can be eaten as-is or grilled.
Notes: To make this a healthy dish, look for the low-carb tortillas near the bread aisle at the grocery store. You can find some that have five net carbs or less. A video showing the TikTok Tortilla Wrap Hack can be found at the following link or by searching “TikTok Tortilla Wrap Hack” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiTKHurJM8I&t=9s
