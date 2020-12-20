HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Our childlike wonder at Christmas

So far this month, I’ve shared with you all the fun we’ve had with Baby Jaxson during his very first Christmas season — and this week’s column is no exception.
Last week I talked about the Corbin reverse Christmas parade through downtown, the lights and fun at Living Waters Christian Grounds, and making ornaments with Jaxson’s hand and foot prints. This week I wanted to mention a few more activities as well as our plans for the rest of the month.
Last Saturday, we drove up to London for the Sisters Squared Christmas Market at the Come Together venue just outside of downtown off 4th Street.
The first thing my wife Carmen and I did when we got there was have our first official Christmas pictures made with our little one. Photographer Taylor Baker was set up in the building there, and she along with her coworker couldn’t have been nicer. They had a bench and Christmas tree with a brick background, and we can’t wait to see how the pictures turn out. I’ll hopefully be able to share one or two with you all real soon.
After that, we spent a few more moments walking around and looking at everything the local vendors had for sale. There were many handcrafted items as well as some delicious looking goodies. Carmen and I even picked up a couple of these items as gifts. I got a present for my mom from Raising Arrows Creations, and Carmen picked up some earrings from “Han Crafted Earrings.”
When we left there, we drove down the road to the Sacred Grounds coffee shop in London. We saw that their drive-thru line was backed up through the parking lot and to the main road. We were hesitant at first but we ended up deciding to stay. No one else seemed to mind the wait and we were excited to see a small local business doing so well right now. Plus Jaxson had already fallen asleep in his car seat.
Then once we got our drinks, my wife and I both agreed they were well worth the wait. She got an iced coffee that tasted like those popular Christmas tree Little Debbie Cakes, and I got an egg nog frappe. We both recommend you go check out their holiday menu while it lasts. And if there happens to be a little bit of a line, just bring along some family members and listen to some Christmas music while you wait.
Coming up this weekend, we will celebrate my wife’s December birthday like we always do by driving around the various local neighborhoods to look at their Christmas lights. So if you all have any recommendations, please let us know. We always check out Tattersall as well as Leslie Lane which is across from the Corbin Primary School entrance.
Then the next day, we will be making Christmas stop #1 as we travel to my dad’s house in Pikeville. There, we’ll get to spend time with him, my brother Jordan, my stepmom Brenda, stepbrother Jacob and the rest of my really nice stepfamily. It will be Jaxson’s longest trip yet, and the first one we’ll be making with both the baby and our dog Skipper at the same time. So it could definitely be an interesting trip to say the least!
On Christmas Eve we plan to have Christmas at our own home which is what we’ve traditionally done since Carmen and I have been together. Of course that will eventually change to Christmas morning as Jaxson becomes more aware, but at least for this year we’ll be celebrating on the night before Christmas.
Up next, on Christmas Day, we’ll be spending time at Carmen’s dad’s house. We always have a great time there visiting with him and Carmen’s stepmom and stepfamily, eating a delicious meal, and exchanging gifts around their Christmas tree.
The rest of our weekend isn’t completely set in stone just yet but it will definitely include celebrating the holiday with our moms. We’ll probably spend time with my mom and stepdad on that Saturday and then with Carmen’s mom and stepdad on that Sunday. However we arrange it, we’re excited to get to share the baby’s first Christmas with all of them.
Aside from all of these events, we’ve been having a good time around the house celebrating the season.
I decided to hang up a few more lights than usual so we have a slightly bigger display for our baby to look at. I hope to make it bigger and bigger as the years roll on.
We also have a handcrafted advent calendar we bought from the "Life in 606" store which features a pickup truck carrying a tree. Each day you move it one step closer to December 25th as we count down to Christmas.
When we’ve had to do house cleaning, we’ve played our Christmas records that we bought from White Rabbit Records and the Vendors Mall. We’ve also played them with the volume turned low and the lights turned low when it has looked like Jaxson was ready for a nap.
And of course, Christmas isn’t Christmas unless you watch a bunch of Christmas movies. They’re on our TV nonstop throughout December. And I hope you all have been voting in the Times-Tribune Christmas Movie bracket that we’ve been hosting on Facebook. As of this writing, we’re almost to the Final Four!
To me, there’s just always been something special about the childlike wonder we all have this time of the year. Like the song says, “To kids from 1 to 92,” no matter how old you are, you never really lose that spirit of Christmas that started when you were little.
It will certainly be different than when you were just a kid, but we can’t help but continue to feel the joy and the excitement as we count down the days to Christmas.
It’s this same type of childlike spirit that God wants from us every day. Not just around Christmas, but all throughout the year as well.
Matthew 18: 2-4 says, “And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”
He wants us to change to be like children with that excited anticipation of the Lord’s goodness. We need to approach him each day just like we are children, because in reality that’s what we are. We are all God’s children.
It doesn’t matter your age and it certainly doesn’t matter your race. All of us need to humbly trust in the Lord just like a little child does with a mom and dad. We need to humbly trust that our every need will be met and our every care will be under his control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.