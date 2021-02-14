HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Our 7-month-old is rolling and growing

This past week, our baby boy Jaxson turned 7 months old. And since I haven’t really given you all much of an update on him since December, I thought I’d share what all he has been up to.
It certainly feels like we’ve seen a lot of change and growth in him since the New Year.
When we went in for his 6-month wellness checkup, it felt like he was much more aware of his surroundings than he had been during previous visits. He definitely realized he was not in the comfort of his own home and did not like it very much. But thankfully, he got another good report and seems to be a healthy little baby.
He has also started rolling around on his own, and he likes to roll around a lot.
It was really just a few weeks ago when he would only occasionally roll onto his belly. And then he couldn’t roll back over and would eventually start crying for help.
Now all of a sudden he’s rolling onto his belly — and back over — and doing it all the time.
That, of course, has led to more changes as we no longer feel it’s safe letting him sleep in his bassinet. He’s still sleeping in the bedroom with my wife and I, but now we let him sleep in his much bigger Pack ’n Play bed.
This at least gives us the peace of mind that he won’t roll around in the middle of the night and turn his bassinet over.
Speaking of activity, he absolutely loves to grab whatever is within reach. Whether it’s a toy, a blanket, his bottle, or even the remote control, if he can get his fingers on it, he absolutely will. In fact, he loves grabbing the remote control so much that we actually got him his own toy remote control that teaches numbers and plays music.
Depending on the brand, Jaxson has also been wearing bigger sizes in his clothing. For some of his onesies and pajamas, he can still fit into 3-6-month sizes. But for others, he has moved up to 6-9-month sizes.
Regardless, we have certainly had to move on from his 0-3-month clothing which makes us a little sad to think about, but we had to store it away to make room for his bigger items.
And lastly, we’ve been experimenting with several different types of baby food. The doctor gave us the go-ahead to feed him baby food a couple times a day if he wants it. So we’ve been trying apples, carrots, pears, bananas, green beans, mixed vegetables and a few others. So far, he seems to really like apples, carrots and mixed vegetables, while hating green beans.
Through all of Jaxson’s ups and downs so far, it has certainly been a joy getting to watch him grow. I knew we’re still in the beginning of his life, but just these first seven months have been a blessing for all of us.
We’ve watched him make great strides and achieve new goals, and we’ve watched him take a few tumbles while he makes little accomplishments.
It’s all just a part of him trying and learning.
While he’s figuring out what to do and how everything works, my wife and I will be there to coach him along and guide him. Then we’ll all celebrate his successes and milestones, both big and small.
This is similar to the lives of those who follow Jesus Christ.
Ephesians 4:2 says. “With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love.”
And Ephesians 4:13 says, “Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ.”
Just like Jaxson needs his parents, we need a variety of coaches or mentors like our pastors and Sunday school teachers to help us all move toward “unity of the faith.”
The ultimate goal as we listen to preaching and teaching in the church is to grow up to maturity in our Lord.
Ephesians 4:15 says, “But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.”
All of us are in this journey together, and we can encourage each other and empower each other on the road to wisdom in God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.