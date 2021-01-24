HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Never wake a sleeping baby

If there’s one thing we all should learn, it’s that you never wake up a sleeping baby.
If we didn’t already know this before, my wife and I quickly realized this lesson after our son Jaxson was born last July.
Because a baby’s sleep schedule can be very random, and because he could be awake late or all through the night, you have to make sure to let him sleep whenever he does drift off to La La Land.
Thankfully, my wife and I have been pretty fortunate with Jaxson as he almost always sleeps through the night. But if something disrupts his slumber or if something interrupts one of his naps, we will have one cranky infant.
Not to mention, we often try to use his nap time to catch up on household chores. So if we lose that 30 minutes to an hour, our laundry or dishes might have to wait until the next day.
However, trying to avoid waking up our little one is often much more difficult than you would think.
When you have a sleeping baby, you start to realize just how many noises can be heard around the house — noises that we now know will easily wake up Jaxson.
Two of the main culprits around our home are the two other babies who live with us — our dog Skipper and our cat Lexie.
Skipper is certainly the best guard dog we could ask for as he will bark at any strange noise, any person at the door, and any passing car that sounds different than our typical traffic. Unfortunately, that barking isn’t as helpful when you need silence.
Our cat Lexie has become a drama queen in her old age as she will meow loudly for no apparent reason. We always keep her bowls full of food and water, and her litter box is cleaned out constantly. All in all, she has it made, but that doesn’t stop her from meowing for attention — especially when Jaxson is catching some Z’s.
Besides the animals, I've noticed all of the other noises I might not have paid too much attention to before.
Just this week, we sprayed our front door’s hinges with WD-40 as we realized how much it squeaked. We also never knew how many spam calls we got on our landline phone until we paid attention to all of its ringing. And as careful as we may try to be, we almost always drop something or trip over something, creating another disturbance.
Needless to say, it’s often pretty difficult to avoid all of the noise that could potentially keep our little baby boy from sleeping.
As Christians, it’s just a little bit different.
We do need to avoid the noise. But we don’t need to avoid the noise to stay asleep, we need to avoid the noise in order to stay awake — to stay awake in Christ.
More than ever before, there is so much noise coming at us from all angles. Perhaps a lot of it simply can’t be avoided, but a lot of it has been thrown at us by the devil to keep us distracted from God and his Holy Word.
In a world so divided by politics, we have government leaders and false prophets telling us everything we want to hear. But before we blindly follow whatever they say, we should first turn to the Lord in order to find true clarity.
We also have so many devices and gadgets that can be helpful tools, but are often no more than a distraction. Our phones, tablets and computers are supposed to make our lives easier but they often just add more stress and steal our attention away from the things that truly matter.
There’s just a lot of literal noise in our lives as well that can keep us from God. Perhaps you’re better at multi-tasking than me, but if I’m trying to pray while the TV is on, I may as well be talking to the wall.
Psalm 119:15 says, “I will meditate in thy precepts, and have respect unto thy ways.”
As parents, my wife and I try to avoid the noise so that our baby Jaxson can sleep uninterrupted. As Christians, we need to avoid the noise so that our communication with God is uninterrupted.
