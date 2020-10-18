HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: My 'dad instincts' are kicking in

Our baby boy Jaxson recently turned 3 months old, and he is already so much different than the day he was born.
He has developed some facial features he didn’t have, and he has absolutely gotten bigger. It won’t be long before he outgrows his bassinet as well as the clothes he’s been wearing.
He’s also much more responsive and alert than he was back on his July 8th birthday. He smiles a lot when he sees Mommy and Daddy, and absolutely loves it when Mommy plays with him.
And if you really want to get him going, just give him a bath and put him in some warm pajamas. He’ll tell you all about how refreshed he feels and share some of the biggest stories (or at least that’s how we see it in our minds).
But another change that I have noticed since his birth is that my “dad instincts” have kicked in a little bit.
I remember back in the spring, I was talking to my mom on the phone and I was telling her about the videos I had been watching to prepare me for the baby. She said it was good that I was doing that, but she also believed my natural dad instincts would kick in as well. And that I would know exactly what I needed to do when caring for an infant.
I certainly still have a lot to learn, but I think those instincts have gotten me through the first 14 weeks of caring for baby Jax.
Even though I put his diaper on backwards the first time I tried, I think I have finally gotten the hang of it. Only once recently have I asked for Carmen’s help and that was when he had a serious “blowout” or “Code Brown” as we like to call it. But besides that, I think I’ve done alright keeping his hind parts clean.
I think I’ve also gotten the hang of feeding him as well. He has been fussy lately during his meals, and so I’ll have to figure out what is causing that. But for the most part, I believe I do alright when feeding him and burping him at the right times. I’ll still get the occasional spit-up, but Jaxson certainly isn’t going hungry. He’s got a little round belly and chubby little cheeks to prove it.
These dad instincts have also carried over to other parts of my life at home.
Ever since I painted Jaxson’s nursery, I’ve been wanting to paint the rest of our house as well. I had always just thought it wasn’t really worth the hassle of moving everything around and turning the house upside down. But now I’d really like to add some nice quality paint to our walls and get rid of a few scuff marks and stains we’ve collected over the past nine years.
I have also spent several evenings watching reviews on YouTube of pressure washers and weed trimmers.
My father-in-law recently brought his pressure washer over to wash our deck as well as the siding of our house. After seeing that in action, and after trying it out a little myself, I now want a pressure washer of my own.
Similar to our home’s paint, I had just overlooked the grime on our porch, deck and siding. But now I want a washer for myself to keep those things as clean as possible. I’m actually really wanting to get out there and wash everything right now, and wish I already had a washer of my own.
I’m also ready to upgrade my weed trimmer to something that will have no problem getting the job done. So far, I’ve relied on a hand-me-down as well as a cheap electric model. But I’d like to have something with a little more power and durability so I can get out there and get the job done, and not have to worry if my weed trimmer can handle it.
Of course I understand if you’re reading this and chuckling at the notion of weed trimmers and pressure washers being a big deal. But if you know me, then you know this a stark difference from how I normally spend my time.
Instead of watching those reviews, I’d be watching pro wrestling or old 1980s cartoons. And instead of wanting to get out there and get some household work done, I’d be wanting to check some Nintendo games off of my to-do list.
And yes I certainly have a long way to go, but there is no doubt that my dad instincts have kicked in this year and definitely over the past three months.
In these situations, I believe it is good that I’m trusting those instincts. However, God doesn’t want us to always trust our own instincts. Instead, God wants us to trust him and follow his guidance.
We will face situations that might confuse us or leave us totally thrown for a loop. It could be involving your child, but it could also be a situation such as a devastating call from the doctor or a friend who has betrayed you.
It’s in these situations when we must be extremely careful. When we get overwhelmed and blinded by some of life’s disappointments, we shouldn’t just trust our instincts alone.
Flying by the seat of our pants in these circumstances can lead to confusion, vengeful thoughts and even more sadness to make matters worse.
God wants to always be your guide, especially in those times. His Holy Word is filled with wisdom and insights for how we should live, and it’s a “lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
Psalms 32:8 says, “I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way which thou shalt go: I will guide thee with mine eye.”
Where the Lord leads us is always the best path.
