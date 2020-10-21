HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Memories we shared in the old Times-Tribune building

It wasn’t until just recently that I really had time to process and let it sink in that I was no longer working in downtown Corbin.
Over the summer, the Times-Tribune moved out of the old building on N. Kentucky Avenue and moved in with our printing plant at Southeast Kentucky Publishing.
I think it hadn’t really sunk in until lately because the first week we produced a newspaper from the new location was the exact same week my son Jaxson was born. I worked that Monday night and he came into the world just two nights later.
So while we were going through some big changes in our workspace, I was about to experience the biggest change ever for me personally. I was also about to start my five weeks of paternity leave so I wasn’t even concerning myself with my job or where I’d be doing my job.
However, over the past several weeks it has hit me that I'll no longer be routinely making the drive down Gordon Hill from my house near Keavy.
My mother-in-law Linda asked me a few weeks ago if she could take some pictures of me standing in front of the old building. As a lifelong resident of the area, she hated to see the newspaper leave that location and wanted to snap a few photos before someone had the chance to buy it and make any changes.
She also helped me carry out the last of my personal belongings that I had left there which gave me one more chance to look around the inside. Most of our furniture and interior items had already been moved out, but I still gave her a little tour and showed her where everything was.
Then just a couple of weeks ago I was running a few errands that brought me through downtown and I immediately realized just how much I had missed getting to be there each day.
My very first time stepping foot in the old building was back in 2009 when former Managing Editor Samantha Swindler took a chance on me and gave me an interview. And from that point on I had the opportunity to make many memories there with many different special people.
Each evening as I walked through the main door I’d be greeted by such smiling faces like Trish Humphrey, Renee Smith, Rebecca Conn, Lisa Harrison, Rhonda Lawson and Anna Dant-Davenport.
In the newsroom, I listened to a lot of stories about Laurel County from the late Carl Keith Greene.
Andrea Stewart, Mandy Roberts, Emily Shelton and I always had fun at Heather Ponder’s expense because of her love for space camp.
Whenever the office was empty and I would hear Les Dixon walk up the stairs, I would play wrestling theme music through the intercom so he could have a grand entrance into the newsroom.
There was also one night when the Kentucky Wildcats were playing in a big tournament game during one of my shifts. So my wife Carmen came by to watch it with me, and we were joined by former sports writer Tim Branstetter and his son Dawson. The Wildcats also won which made it even more special.
I’ll also remember joking around with Megan Fields about eggs and terrible country songs by Luke Bryan.
Just a couple of years ago, we welcomed Erin Cox as the new editor and it has been great having her as a coworker, but we’ve also become really good friends. We talk a lot about Kentucky sports and also reality shows like Big Brother and Survivor.
Former reporter Timothy Wyatt has also become a good friend and that was in large part to our conversations in the old Times-Tribune building. Before I was even a dad, I’d enjoy telling him and Angela Turner a new dad joke each evening.
And it's been great getting to know Jarrod Mills as well as Emily Bentley, who actually just had a baby herself.
As a group, we all chipped in and hosted several potluck dinners back in the old break room / press room. We also had gift exchanges and parties for a few Christmases.
It’s because of these nice memories that it’s easy to be sad about having to move. This year has been tough for all of us and I certainly understand why we had to move. But it doesn’t change the fact I’ll miss the moments we all got to share there.
This also helped to serve as a reminder though.
We need to be grateful for the people and places that have been special to us. We need to cherish those special memories and never take anything for granted.
Everything in this world will at some point fade away and we have to remember that. This is why we need to put our faith in the good Lord above because he is the one thing that is timeless and will never fade away.
Our places of work will change, offices will close, and buildings will be torn down. As kids, we’ll move on from one school building to the next and eventually graduate from those school buildings altogether. As adults, we’ll move from home to home and from business to business for one reason or another.
So we just have to cherish those memories we make at those places and never take them or our loved ones for granted. And if there’s anything we should put our faith in, it should be in Jesus Christ who will be standing true and standing firm forever and ever.
