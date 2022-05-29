In just six short weeks, we will be celebrating the second birthday of our baby boy Jaxson.
As part of that celebrating, we will be hosting a birthday party for him.
We have the location reserved and have started picking up a few decorations to go along with the party theme.
My wife Carmen has also been saving party ideas to her Pinterest page to help us plan and prepare.
It will be a lot of fun picking out everything and putting it all together. And the best part will be seeing how excited Jaxson is for his family, the snacks, and yes, the presents.
Whenever I think about birthday parties, I always immediately think back to my childhood days.
I was certainly spoiled with my own parties and presents, but what was so funny in hindsight is how jealous I was when I would see other birthday parties taking place.
I'm not sure if any fast food restaurants besides Mr. Gatti's still do this, but many of them back in the 1980s and 1990s would let you host birthday parties there.
I remember Pizza Hut having their own party area, and McDonald's having a party area as well as the popular Playplace.
So on several occasions, I'd be out just having lunch with my family when I would see a party going on at the same time.
I don't really know what it was, but I would always feel so left out not being a part of those parties.
It was never anyone that I knew having the party, so it wasn't like I was actually being left out.
But I just always wanted so badly to be a part of those parties and all the fun.
Perhaps it was the party favors everyone had except for me, or the cool new toys that the birthday girl or boy had just opened.
Whatever the reason might have been, I wanted to be in the middle of it, and I absolutely wasn't.
As born again believers, we should want everyone else to feel the way I did back then.
We should live so that everyone wants what we have and everyone wants to be a part of what we're a part of.
I don't mean that in the sense of everyone should be jealous of us. Instead, we should live so that we inspire others to want to follow Christ.
We need to show off the joy that can only be found through God's grace.
If we go through life huffy and puffy and grumpy all of the time, then that's not going to help anything.
Anyone lost and unsaved can be grumpy and mad all of the time.
Thus, as God's children, we need to share why it is so wonderful to know Him and to be filled with the Holy Spirit.
We need to show that a joyful life like this can only be found one way, and that's through Jesus Christ.
Hebrews 10:24 says, "And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works."
When we sing praises to the Lord, and when we get out there to try and lift others up — that's what others will see and what others will strive for.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.