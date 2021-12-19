I love celebrating Christmas every year, and I love celebrating in this column by writing about it during December.
But this week, I have to dedicate this space to my fellow Kentuckians in the western part of the state who may be facing their most difficult Christmas season ever.
This past weekend, a tornado ravaged through the area, leaving 74 dead and over 100 who are still missing.
Governor Andy Beshear called it, “the deadliest tornado event we have ever had.”
I woke up to the news Saturday morning like many others and was just at a loss for words by all the devastation I was learning about.
I’ve heard reports of tornadoes and storms in Kentucky in the past, and had admittedly never given them much thought. Thus, I certainly wasn’t expecting this much loss and disaster following the weather warnings the state had received the day before.
So I just want to say that my thoughts and prayers are with you all, and I think I speak for the staff here at the Times-Tribune in saying their thoughts and prayers are with you all as well.
Depending on when you read this, we are still collecting donation items that will be sent to the areas of need. Items requested are socks, blankets, pillows, towels, washcloths, sheets, coats, warm clothes, food, water, new undergarments, shoes, batteries, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, baby food and pet food.
Of course, many others have already been doing what they can to help. If you missed our Tuesday newspaper, we mentioned several ways that our community is helping out and several ways you can help out.
Fundraisers have already collected thousands of dollars, many volunteers have been looking for the best ways to donate their time, and other places are collecting items of need as well.
It’s a terrible and tragic situation but you can always count on Kentuckians to come together during these desperate times of need.
As we do approach Christmas and the New Year, I would challenge everyone who reads this to keep that spirit alive 24/7.
We hear about disasters like this because of their size, but there are individuals everyday who are dealing with their own tragedies that are just as devastating to them.
So just always remember to offer a kind word when possible and lend a helping hand whenever it’s needed.
Isaiah 41:10 says, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
As Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry put it during an interview this week, “Jesus Christ is still King.”
Let’s all keep these folks in our thoughts and prayers during the days ahead, and let’s always remember to lend a helping hand when we can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.