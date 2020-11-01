I know our Halloween festivities this weekend will look a little bit different for everyone, but I hope you all are still able to have some fall fun one way or another.
I've enjoyed the holiday for as long as I can recall, going all the way back to my early childhood years.
I'll always remember my parents taking my brother and I trick-or-treating through several different neighborhoods so we could show off our costumes and load up on candy.
In college, I still have a photo somewhere from when my friends and I dressed up as our favorite pro wrestlers.
And most recently, my wife Carmen and I have had a blast the past several years helping out with trunk-or-treat at our church.
But while those types of activities may be limited this year due to the pandemic, there's still fun to be had with another staple of Halloween season -- the pumpkin.
Besides getting dressed up in costume, some of my most fun around Halloween has revolved around pumpkins.
We used to carve one or two each year for our front porch back when I was a kid. We'd have a blast making the eyes and mouth and nose, and then we'd light it up so we could enjoy it at nighttime.
About five years ago, Carmen, my mom and I each painted a pumpkin. Carmen painted hers to look like a candy corn, Mom painted hers to look like a Kentucky blue and white basketball, and I painted mine to look like a Ninja Turtle's face.
Aside from carving them or decorating them, I'm also a big fan of many pumpkin-related things.
I always have to watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," whether I catch it on TV or play the DVD.
I loved the pumpkin candy buckets they used to give with Happy Meals back in the day. They also had a ghost and a witch, and I'd absolutely love to have that whole set again if I could ever find them cheap.
And of course there are many pumpkin-related treats that I can never pass up.
My wife and I always pick up at least one box of the Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights during the season. Pumpkin rolls are definitely one of my favorite desserts for any fall or Christmas potluck dinner. And even though they don't taste like pumpkin, I could never refuse a Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin.
This year, since it's our son Jaxson's first Halloween, and since trunk-or-treats have been canceled, we decided to have a little pumpkin fun with him.
We had seen many photos online of parents actually putting their babies inside of pumpkins. They would carve out the tops so they could be sat down inside it, and then carve out two holes at the bottom so their legs could stick out.
We didn't try that.
But we did try to use Jaxson's hand prints and foot prints to decorate a few different small pumpkins. You can see the results in the photo I have included.
On one pumpkin, we used his hand prints to make little ghosts that also spelled out the word "BOO!" On another pumpkin we used his foot prints to make little painted monsters. And then on the third pumpkin, we just used his hand prints to make spots all around.
They might not have turned out exactly how we planned but they were made by our little baby and so that's enough to make them perfect.
Being a Christian is a lot like being a pumpkin.
Just like the way we pick out pumpkins to carve and decorate, God carves and molds us in his own unique design.
The Lord lifts us up and washes the dirt from us. He opens us and connects with us deep inside to remove all of the yucky seeds of doubt, lies and fear. Then he carves a new creation and makes our faces shine by putting his light inside for all to see.
Sometimes we may feel like we don't want our light to shine because we are ashamed of the thoughts we have or the circumstances around us. We try to hide that light and blend in with the crowd.
What we forget is that when God created us, and when he carved us, we no longer have to rely on our own strength. We can count on God's strength.
The Lord washes us clean, he gives us power from the Holy Spirit, he makes us pure, he gives us hope and he frees us from sin.
1 Corinthians 1:30-31 says, "But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption: That, according as it is written, He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord."
At Halloween, many of us make it a tradition to turn a plain ol' pumpkin into a shining lantern of light. Likewise, when we let the Holy Spirit in and form a real relationship with Christ, we can become a beacon of hope for all of the world to see.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
