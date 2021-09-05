I know for many of you the summer season has, for all intents and purposes, come to a close.
We've reached September which means the summer months of June, July and August are behind us, and the children have all started back to school.
However, for me it's still very much the summer season.
My little boy Jaxson won't be old enough for school for four more years, and plus it's still been ridiculously hot outside.
We've had some cooler temperatures this week along with the rain, but up until now we've been dealing with some scorching 90-degree weather, making it feel like summer is still in full swing.
On top of that, my family has been planning a beach vacation that we'll be going on next week. So we're definitely keeping summer alive while the hot weather sticks around.
We also just recently had some fun pool time in our backyard with the inflatable pool Jaxson got for his birthday.
Getting to that fun was a bit of a chore though with a lesson learned along the way.
His birthday was back in early July but we really didn't get around to setting up the pool until several weeks later.
In the meantime we stumbled upon a manual air pump at Five Below which was, of course, just $5. So we picked it up because we didn't really have anything at home to pump up the pool with.
Once we started the assembly though, we quickly discovered that we should have just spent an extra five or 10 dollars on an electric air pump.
The manual pump completely wore me out as I began the process of trying to inflate the pool.
I would pump and pump and pump, and it would feel like I was making no progress at all.
Then my hands would get tired and I'd switch positions. Then my hands would get tired again and I'd switch back.
It was also difficult getting a rhythm going because there was no real comfortable way to do the pumping.
I'd try holding it down with my feet and then try holding it down with the leg of a chair.
After a while, though, I could tell that the bottom part was starting to fill up with air. So that at least gave me some encouragement to keep going and keep pumping.
Finally, after about an hour-long full-body workout, the inflatable pool was pumped up and inflated.
Once we filled it up with some water, we were ready to beat the summer heat and splash around with Jaxson. Despite all of that work and pumping it took to get the pool ready, we had a lot of fun.
Our hearts also work very much like a pump.
It pumps our blood so that oxygen can get pushed to all parts of our body. Without all of that pumping and without all of that oxygen, we simply could not live. The Bible therefore suggests that "the blood is the life" of all flesh.
Furthermore, the point of a pump isn't really to receive something but instead to push it along. The heart wouldn't be functioning the way the Lord intended if it kept all of that oxygenated blood to itself.
Likewise, if you receive forgiveness from God without pushing it along, or pumping it along, then your spiritual heart isn't functioning the way it was intended.
Colossians 3:13 says, "Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye."
A healthy Christian heart bears with the shortcomings and offenses of others.
We need to remember to be tenderhearted and forgiving just as God is. He has forgiven us for so much and thus we need to forgive others just as well.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Brad will be on vacation next week. His column will return in the Sept. 16 edition of the Times-Tribune
