Last weekend, my wife Carmen and I got to take Jaxson trick-or-treating for the very first time.
His first Halloween was technically last year but we weren’t able to go anywhere due to COVID. So we were all the more excited to get him dressed up and take him around town this year.
We got him a Super Mario costume a few weeks back, complete with the full outfit and hat. He didn’t really like wearing the hat though so we just put it on top of his stroller.
Our first trick-or-treat stop was in downtown Corbin on Main Street last Friday afternoon. We couldn’t stay the whole time because I had to get to work, but we were able to stop by a good majority of the businesses handing out candy.
It was definitely a lot of fun and I was amazed by the turnout they had despite the rainy weather.
On that Saturday, we had planned to take Jaxson to London’s Boo on Main, but it really didn’t fit into his sleep schedule that particular day so we just decided to stick around the house.
On Sunday, which was Halloween, we tried it one more time by visiting a couple of trunk-or-treats we found on Facebook.
The first one we visited was Community Christian Church and after that we went to Grace Fellowship.
Both churches had several trunks set up for handing out candy, and all of the people were really nice. Jaxson even got to make a new acquaintance when he met Amelia who is the little daughter of one of our friends.
We then wrapped up the weekend by taking Jaxson to the Pumpkin Park to let him walk around and see all of the jack-o-lanterns. The park was really cool looking if you haven’t seen it, but Jaxson, of course, had more fun just pushing his stroller around in circles.
It was a nice, fun weekend for the family, and Jaxson certainly enjoyed the people-watching and exploring, if nothing else.
For my wife and I though, not only was it our first time taking Jaxson trick-or-treating, but it was a chance to see trunk-or-treating from the other side, so to speak.
We had made it a tradition to host a trunk for our church’s trunk-or-treat, and we’ll probably continue that in the next year or two, but for this year we were among the crowds receiving the candy instead of handing it out.
So I just wanted to say thank you to those churches and everyone across the Tri-County who took the time to participate in these events.
Everyone was so nice to greet us, to hand out free candy, and to compliment little Jaxson. Several members of our community certainly went out of their way to give us all a fun and safe holiday weekend.
I imagine the happiness I felt was just a tiny sample of how happy our God is when he sees all of his children working together. It no doubt brings him joy when we unite as one to provide for our neighbors and to try and make them feel extra special.
At the end of the day, that’s really what it’s all about.
Sharing the Good News and doing whatever we can to reach out to the community is what the Lord wants us to do. And when we all come together in harmony, it just has that much more of an impact. We can accomplish more together and really show a lost world what they’re missing.
Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 says, “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.”
As the Christmas season approaches, there will likely be more opportunities like this. And we should look for these chances all throughout the year.
The world has yet to see the difference we could make if we all came together to work for God and glorify His Holy Name.
