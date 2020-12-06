Ever since summer, many people have been wishing for this year to hurry up and end. The pandemic and the politics have worn many people out, and they’re just hoping for a fresh start in 2021.
I certainly understand all of that, and for a few different reasons I agree. For everyone’s health, I hope a vaccine for this virus is found. And in general, I’d just like to see things go back to normal so we can get out and enjoy the activities we were able to enjoy before all of this started.
For me personally, though, I have just been trying to savor every second of this year while it lasts. I surely understand if you disagree, but as you all know, this has been a special year for my wife and I.
It was about this time last year when Carmen first told me she was pregnant. We were both overjoyed and could not wait to share the news with our immediate family during the holidays.
From that point on, we were just excited to plan and get everything in order before the due date in July. We knew this was a special time in our lives and we wanted to just soak it all in while it lasted.
We spent the spring painting the nursery and getting all of its furniture put together and moved in. We also did our best to have a shower, even though it had to be a drive-thru shower during that Saharan dust cloud event.
Then about a month later came our sweet baby Jaxson. After that, we just wanted to enjoy the time we had with our little bundle while he was still a little bundle.
It’s been wonderful getting to share him with his grandparents, aunts and uncles. And I’ll remember forever the little moments we’ve shared with him when it’s just been Mommy, Daddy and Baby.
Even the diaper changing and the late nights will be memories I’ll hold dear forever.
Thus, it’s for all of these reasons I’ve just been trying to enjoy this year while it lasts.
However, with all of that being said, I can’t lie to you and say that I haven’t been looking forward to Christmas this year. Ever since this time last year when Jaxson was just the size of a pea, I’ve been looking forward to sharing our first Christmas with him.
I’ve been looking forward to putting up the Christmas tree for him and decorating our home with pretty lights for him to look at. I’ve also been looking forward to getting him presents even though he’s not old enough to understand what is happening.
We’ve also been planning to take him to a few different places around the Tri-County. We already walked him around downtown a couple of weekends ago during Corbin’s Christmas Open House.
We have a few other family events in mind as well, including taking him to go see Christmas lights, taking him to the Come Together Market in London, and hopefully getting some family portraits made real soon.
And of course, we’re excited about having our own Christmases with him at our home and with his grandparents.
I’m still trying to enjoy each moment of each day while they last, but I’m certainly excited for the next few weeks ahead with our little one.
It is important, though, that we don’t forget what Christmas is really all about. I believe it’s especially important this year of all years with so much going on in the world.
You might be in our situation where you have a little one (or little ones), and all you can think about is the many ways you want to spoil them.
Or you might be knee-deep in the struggles of this pandemic, making it hard to really even think about much else.
Either way, we have to keep in mind the spirit of Christmas and the spirit of giving because God gave us the most precious gift of all which was the birth of the little Lord Jesus.
Luke 2:13-14 says, “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
The very first Christmas didn’t have tinsel, candy canes and Black Friday deals. In fact, the very first Christmas involved a very poor couple who had to resort to a manger to deliver our most precious gift.
Today and for the rest of the season, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas. Peace on Earth and good will toward men, for the Savior came to show us how to love, and to give us the greatest gift of love.
Instead of stressing about what new gadget to buy a family member, think about how you can give to those who would normally go without. Ask yourself how you can help others who are not as fortunate as you.
Show them the true meaning of Christmas and the gift of God’s love, and love others as God first loved you.
